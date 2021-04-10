LPS Foundation honors Clinton as district's Inspire School

Three years after state officials listed Clinton Elementary among 27 schools designated for comprehensive support and improvement, the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools honored Clinton as its Inspire School of the Year.

Clinton will receive a cash award to be applied to an upcoming project of its choice. Funding for the award was provided by Allstate, Ameritas and The Richard P. Kimmel & Laurine Kimmel Charitable Foundation.

In addition to awarding the school of the year honor Friday, the Foundation for LPS also honored one student and staff member from each high school, middle school and elementary school with an Inspire Award.

At Clinton, fifth grader Isaac Piccolo was honored.

The school's Inspire Award highlighted Clinton's progress toward the school's improvement plan goals.

Clinton's plan included working with experts, instructional coaches and LPS administrators and directors to observe classrooms and identify ways to implement feedback.

At Clinton, 1520 N. 29th St., nearly half of the teachers are in their first four years in the classroom.