LPS Foundation gets wheels turning to make sure students in need are road-ready

The idea for the program came up before the pandemic as a way to empower youths and increase driver safety, said Kim Etherton, director of Lancaster County Community Corrections. Driver's education holds a number of benefits — such as lowering insurance premiums and increasing safety — Etherton said, but the cost can be prohibitive.

So Etherton approached Wendy Van, president of the LPS Foundation, about establishing a pot of money for the scholarships that can be continually refreshed. The foundation was on board and started building relationships with the three driver's education programs in Lincoln: Southeast Community College, Road Ready and the Nebraska Safety Council.

"They were over the moon," Van said. "The providers were telling us there's such a need ... that if this money is available, students will eat it up, it will be used."

The LPS Foundation has already set aside about $20,000 apiece for the agencies, which plan to post information on how to apply on their websites later this month.

At SCC — where a basic driver's education class costs $340 and the textbook is about $31 — the scholarships will be available to students enrolling in classes next year, said Diane Vesely-Robb, director of traffic safety and licensing at the college.