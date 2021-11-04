LPS Foundation gets wheels turning to make sure students in need are road-ready

That nifty, little card we carry around stamped with our happy (or not-so happy) faces and personal information — the driver's license — is a ticket to independence for many.
For teenagers, that's especially true: with it, they can drive to school, practices, games, after school activities and friends' houses.
But obtaining that card can be expensive: a basic driver's education class can cost upward of $300, not including fees for getting a learner's permit and textbooks.
For students in poverty, it may be simply unaffordable.
A partnership between the Lincoln Public Schools Foundation and the Lancaster County Community Corrections Department is looking to ensure all students can receive driver's education through a new program that will hand out scholarships to students in need.
Students who are 15 years and older, attend a public school in Lancaster County and are enrolled in the federal free- and reduced-lunch program will qualify for the program, which will cover the entire cost of a basic driver's education class that includes coursework and guided driving lessons.
The scholarships can also go toward the cost of textbooks and obtaining a learner's permit, which is needed to enroll in a driver's education class.
The money for the program will come from fees drivers pay to take STOP classes to avoid paying a ticket and affecting their driving record — $7 from each STOP ticket will be directed to the program.
The idea for the program came up before the pandemic as a way to empower youths and increase driver safety, said Kim Etherton, director of Lancaster County Community Corrections. Driver's education holds a number of benefits — such as lowering insurance premiums and increasing safety — Etherton said, but the cost can be prohibitive.
So Etherton approached Wendy Van, president of the LPS Foundation, about establishing a pot of money for the scholarships that can be continually refreshed. The foundation was on board and started building relationships with the three driver's education programs in Lincoln: Southeast Community College, Road Ready and the Nebraska Safety Council.
"They were over the moon," Van said. "The providers were telling us there's such a need ... that if this money is available, students will eat it up, it will be used."
The LPS Foundation has already set aside about $20,000 apiece for the agencies, which plan to post information on how to apply on their websites later this month.
At SCC — where a basic driver's education class costs $340 and the textbook is about $31 — the scholarships will be available to students enrolling in classes next year, said Diane Vesely-Robb, director of traffic safety and licensing at the college.
"We're really excited," Vesely-Robb said. "I personally believe every student should have the opportunity to take (driver's education)."
Driver safety courses are not required to get a license: those under 18 can also log 50 hours of supervised practice. But accessing a vehicle is not always easy for everybody, Van said.
"You've got first-generation New Americans whose parents maybe don't drive, who maybe don't get that experience learning how to drive; you've got busy parents who don't have time to teach their kid," Van said. "And so there's so much need out here for driver's ed, we just really felt like this was a great way to help kids get ready for adulthood."
