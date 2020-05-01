LPS foundation deluged with requests for help from families

They kept raising money and took requests for assistance for a one-week period in April, getting another 180 requests and giving out another $80,000 in assistance to 169 families.

The fear felt by many families new to financial difficulties is different than that felt by families they typically work with through a standing emergency fund that helps about 120 families a year, Van DeLaCastro said.

Many of these families, she said, didn’t know what sort of safety nets exist, or how to access them, and one of the benefits of the crisis fund donations has been helping connect those families to school social workers and counselors, who can in turn connect them with nonprofits who can help them.

The foundation’s goal was to be an emergency stop-gap for families, not to fill the role of other social service and nonprofit agencies.

“We are not a human service agency; our role is to help kids learn, to help them stay focused so they can reach their full potential. Part of the way we do that is to help families stay stable.”