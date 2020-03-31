You are the owner of this article.
LPS following state health directive, will stay closed at least until May 6
LPS following state health directive, will stay closed at least until May 6

LPS Chromebook pickup

Staff of Pyrtle Elementary wait for students or family members to pick up Chromebooks on March 17.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Public Schools will remain closed at least until May 6, following the regulations of the health directive made by the governor and mayor.

LPS officials decided to keep schools shuttered after spring break ended March 13 and within a few days said they’d remain closed indefinitely.

Last week, when the governor issued a health directive with tighter restrictions for Lincoln and Lancaster County, it extended the school closure.

LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said that means LPS students will be learning remotely at least until May 6.

“I think clearly we’ve gotten our marching orders from the state and we’ll adhere to that,” he said.

State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt has recommended Nebraska schools remained closed and move to remote learning for the rest of the year.

The last day of school for LPS -- scheduled long before spread of the coronavirus began -- is May 21.

The uncertainty of how the pandemic will spread in Nebraska makes it unlikely students would come back to school before the end of the year, Joel said, though he knows it would be nice if that could happen.

As for graduation ceremonies, Joel said administrators are beginning to discuss how they might unfold, including at later dates, or possibly through some kind of virtual ceremony. He said he anticipated making a decision in a couple of weeks.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

