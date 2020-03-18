LPS fires Lincoln High theater director over use of N-word during play rehearsal

On Nov. 18, Holbein was rehearsing a play called “Second Samuel” — which includes the themes of acceptance, tolerance and racial equality — when he had an exchange with one of the actors, an African American student, Knight said.

They were discussing the student’s role in the play and where he would enter and exit the stage. At one point, the student said ‘Wo I’m going to be the only (racial slur) on the stage' and Holbein responded ‘yes, you’re the only (racial slur) on the stage, according to Knight.

Holbein didn’t immediately apologize after the exchange, nor did he immediately report it to administrators, Knight said. He told the student to go home and think about what he wanted Holbein to do, putting the decision in the hands of the student, Knight said.

The next day, the teacher realized the student was still upset and “it wouldn’t just go away,” so he reported it to administrators.

Hunzeker painted a different picture: that Holbein had no time to apologize between rehearsals but did so at the first opportunity. He argued his client did not put the burden to decide what to do on the student, but used “restorative practices” emphasized at Lincoln High and asked what he could do to make it right.