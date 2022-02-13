LPS finalists in wait-and-see mode as school board mulls superintendent pick

After a monthslong process that kicked off last fall when Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel announced his retirement, it all comes down to this.

For now, the four finalists for LPS superintendent — Paul Gausman, Peter Licata, Jami Jo Thompson and Antwan Wilson — are in wait-and-see mode after interviewing with the Lincoln Board of Education earlier this month.

Board president Connie Duncan said last week she expects the board to announce a hire at its next meeting Feb. 22. The board met in closed session at its last meeting Feb. 8, with Duncan adding it had more than 1,000 survey responses — in addition to calls and emails from the community — to mull.

"Hiring a new superintendent is one of the most important things we do as a board," Duncan said. "It is a process that we as a board are dedicated to following."

All four finalists told the Journal Star last week they had not heard from the board concerning the search, but expressed their commitment to becoming LPS' next superintendent, a position that opened when Joel announced his retirement plans in September. Joel's last day is June 30.

Each candidate spent a day meeting with stakeholders and touring the district before public interviews before the board, where they faced the same seven questions — one from each board member — on topics from equity and graduation rates to community visibility and board collaboration.

Gausman, a Fremont native and superintendent in Sioux City, Iowa, said he's at a particular point in his career where he's had time to prepare for this specific position.

In his nearly 20-year career as a school superintendent, he said he's focused on many of the same things the LPS board prioritizes — from supporting English language learners and students in poverty, to tackling facility projects and bond issues. Gausman also touted his experience navigating school funding policy with Iowa lawmakers.

"I believe it's something where we could be a really solid team working together," Gausman said.

Licata, a native of South Florida and the deputy superintendent of Palm Beach County School District, praised his fellow candidates and pointed to his ability to manage growth and close achievement gaps as demographics change.

Licata oversees nearly 65,000 students in his part of the district, which has experienced explosive growth over the years. He also has experience implementing choice and career programs in Florida, where he's spent his entire educational career.

He said schools excel in teaching basic skills, but it's also important to adjust to a changing workforce and equip students with a broader range of skills so they can excel when they graduate.

"That has been my rallying cry," he said.

Thompson, a Dorchester native and the Norfolk superintendent since 2017, was perhaps in the most unique position of all the candidates, being both a finalist at LPS and Millard Public Schools in Omaha, which Thursday completed its search by naming Norris Public Schools Superintendent John Schwartz to replace the retiring Jim Sutfin.

Millard board members interviewed the candidates Thursday night and met in closed session before announcing their pick. Unlike at LPS, the Millard board grilled candidates about politically charged topics such as critical race theory and health education standards.

"I don't know of a public school that actually teaches critical race theory," Thompson said Thursday. "It's an academic concept taught at the post-secondary level."

Thompson last week said she's grateful for the opportunity to be a part of both searches and she said she's "excited" for the chance to lead LPS, where she started her career as a student teacher. Thompson is the former director of student programs in Beatrice, where she was previously a special-education teacher and coordinator.

During her interview with LPS, Thompson said one of her greatest accomplishments was changing the culture at Norfolk when she arrived by growing trust between staff, administrators, board members and the community.

"I think it is incredibly important that the superintendent is visible in classrooms and the community," she said.

Wilson, who was raised in Lincoln and graduated from LPS, considers himself "humbled" to have the opportunity to possibly lead a school district that is "deeply personal" to him. He said he hopes the board recognizes it has a strong candidate in its own backyard who knows the community well.

"To even be in a position to be a finalist ... it's surreal in a way," he said.

After graduating from Lincoln High School, Wilson attended Nebraska Wesleyan University before teaching stints in Lincoln, Kansas and North Carolina.

He was a principal and assistant superintendent in Colorado and later led large urban school districts in Oakland, California, and Washington, D.C. Wilson was forced to resign after just more than a year in D.C. amid a controversy surrounding the district's competitive school lottery system.

He moved back to Lincoln so he could teach at Nebraska Wesleyan and run a school consulting company, but also so his kids could attend LPS.

"I wanted my kids to be the priority," he said.

Wilson touted his record of scaling up focus programs and advancing equity, pointing to his own lived experiences as a Black man who moved from Wichita, Kansas, to Lincoln and switched schools multiple times because his family had to move.

"I care about every student, no matter their background," he said.

There are a number of conditions that must be met once the board makes it pick before the next superintendent is formally hired, said attorney Jim Gessford, who advises the board.

First, the candidate must pass a physical and an additional background check conducted by LPS. Then — and perhaps most importantly — the candidate will enter salary negotiations with the board before a contract is approved.

That contract could come before the board as early as the meeting March 8, Gessford said.

When LPS was searching for Susan Gourley's replacement in 2009, the board advertised a starting salary for prospective candidates. The board didn't list a salary on its advertisements this time around, and that's partly because the dollar amount can change depending on a candidate's experience, Gessford said.

Joel, who is in his 11th year as superintendent, is set to make $334,515 this school year.

Once things are official, the board may negotiate a transition agreement with its next superintendent that covers moving expenses and compensates for time spent at LPS until the contract kicks in July 1.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

