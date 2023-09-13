Lincoln Public Schools notified parents of network latency issues across the district early Wednesday afternoon.

The problems are believed to have been caused by network upgrades that were performed over the weekend. LPS said its Computing Services team was working to identify the source of the problem and fix it as quickly as possible.

Students and staff were being advised to limit their use of the LPS network until everything is running smoothly again to prioritize instruction. LPS said students could have trouble accessing instructional applications on their computers until the problem is fixed.

