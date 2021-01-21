LPS expands its one-year remote learning program to youngest students

Students in kindergarten and first and second grades can join Lincoln Public Schools' remote learning program, a change from district officials’ initial plans for the one-year-only virtual school opening next fall.
Originally, LPS officials planned to offer the program to students from third through 12th grades, but they decided to leave it open to all grades after hearing from a number of parents of young children who wanted that option, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.
Still, LPS officials say they don’t recommend remote learning for children in kindergarten through second grade because learning important foundational skills is more effective in person, and the district's safety protocols will reduce the risk of virus spread.
“After reviewing data from last fall, and remote learning programs from across the country, we have found remote learning provides significant challenges for staff and students in these grades,” the district’s website says.
The dedicated remote learning program will signal an end to the hybrid learning of this year, where classroom teachers have students both in class and on Zoom.
District officials say they were influenced by teachers, many of whom have said juggling in-person and remote learners doesn’t work well, and by survey results from parents indicating an interest in having classes dedicated to remote learners.
The LPS website — where parents can get a form to sign up by the Feb. 19 deadline — offers a few more details about the new program, including:
* Curriculum, adapted from the existing LPS curriculum, will focus on core subjects.
* Some limited “specials” classes — music, computer, PE, art — will be offered to elementary students.
* Limited elective courses will be offered to middle and high school students, but no differentiated or advanced-placement courses. E-learning courses in middle and high school will be available.
* High school students can be in the remote learning program and attend a focus program in person.
* Seniors enrolled in the remote learning program may have to attend some classes in person to meet their graduation requirements.
LPS officials said the latest pandemic relief money will be used to pay for the one-year program, which they estimate will cost about $3 million, though the price tag will depend on how many students sign up.
LPS plans to hire a principal, assistant principal/special education coordinator and registrar, and it will allow existing teachers to apply for the remote learning positions.
District officials’ planning includes a few assumptions: that the staggered high school schedules won’t be necessary next year and that fewer students will need to quarantine because teachers and others in the community will have been vaccinated, resulting in less community spread.
The remote learning program won’t be open to students in quarantine.
