LPS expands its one-year remote learning program to youngest students

The LPS website — where parents can get a form to sign up by the Feb. 19 deadline — offers a few more details about the new program, including:

* Curriculum, adapted from the existing LPS curriculum, will focus on core subjects.

* Some limited “specials” classes — music, computer, PE, art — will be offered to elementary students.

* Limited elective courses will be offered to middle and high school students, but no differentiated or advanced-placement courses. E-learning courses in middle and high school will be available.

* High school students can be in the remote learning program and attend a focus program in person.

* Seniors enrolled in the remote learning program may have to attend some classes in person to meet their graduation requirements.

LPS officials said the latest pandemic relief money will be used to pay for the one-year program, which they estimate will cost about $3 million, though the price tag will depend on how many students sign up.

LPS plans to hire a principal, assistant principal/special education coordinator and registrar, and it will allow existing teachers to apply for the remote learning positions.