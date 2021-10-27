LPS expands college-readiness program that saw early success at Northeast to more schools

Liz Larsen, a junior speech pathology major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, found out about AVID online.

"I actually had no clue what it was, and I looked it up and it seemed like a really awesome program," she said.

So she went through online training and became a tutor, bouncing between classrooms around Lincoln — including Kauffman's eighth grade class at Mickle — to help students.

"I feel like I have a lot to give to the students, because they have a lot of potential at this age and just to help them build those qualities," Larsen said.

Mickle eighth grader Amari Heran signed up for Kauffman's AVID class at her mother's encouragement. Her sister took the class at Northeast and enjoyed it.

"I said 'Yeah, sure, I'll try it out,'" she said. "And so far I really like it. ... It can be a pretty stressful and difficult class, but I learned to get over it and do what I need to do, and it makes me happy that I can do that."

She said AVID helps her learn important leadership skills she'll need in college and how to help others. Her favorite part is getting to know classmates she might not have met otherwise.