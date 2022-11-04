LPS executive on paid leave will resign after end of school year

The head of Lincoln Public Schools' human resources department has resigned, but he'll remain on paid leave for the rest of the school year and be compensated through the summer of 2024.

That's according to a proposed transition agreement between LPS and Eric Weber, associate superintendent for human resources, that will go before the Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday.

According to the four-page agreement obtained by the Journal Star, Weber has offered his resignation but will be on paid leave through June 30, when he will permanently separate from the district.

Weber, who was under contract through June 2025, will also be compensated for the 2023-24 contract year at his current salary of $230,360 but will forfeit the third and final year of his contract. The district will also foot the bill for nearly $20,000 in health insurance contributions for the 2023-24 contract year.

LPS announced Thursday that Weber is on paid leave for the remainder of the school year. The transition agreement obtained Friday indicated Weber has been on leave since Oct. 26.

Vann Price, the district's supervisor of secondary personnel services and the director of equity, diversity and inclusion, is now the interim associate superintendent for human resources.

According to the transition agreement, Price's role as interim associate superintendent would end June 30, after which she would return to her previous assignments. The Board of Education could also retain Price as the permanent associate superintendent.

Price will see a hefty raise in the process. As interim association superintendent, she'll make the same amount as Weber, prorated to Nov. 1. Price's previous salary had been $164,892.

The transition agreement does allow the district to "call on Weber to work at any time" during his leave.

Board President Don Mayhew could not comment on the specifics of Weber's leave, but said the proposed agreement gives the district "flexibility" if he were to return.

Deb Rasmussen, president of the Lincoln Education Association, told the Journal Star on Thursday that Weber was injured in a crash in March and spent time on leave from the district following the incident.

Director of Communications Mindy Burbach said LPS cannot comment on the nature of Weber's leave because it's a personnel matter, but said it is not tied to any incident involving Weber and district staff or students.

The district also could not address when or if Weber had been on leave previously.

The board, however, will consider paying cash stipends to three top executives who have performed "additional duties" of late, presumably because Weber was out.

Kim Miller, LPS director of risk management, would receive $10,200 while associate superintendents Liz Standish and Matt Larson would receive $7,650. The district could not say if the stipends were tied to any previous absence by Weber.

The transition agreement also protects the school district from certain lawsuits related to Weber's employment, leave or resignation. He must also turn in any district property in his possession during his leave, including electronic devices and student records.

Weber did not return a phone call Thursday seeking comment.

The human resources shake-up initiated an administrative shuffle that saw Scott Middle School Principal Marco Pedroza promoted to interim supervisor of secondary personnel services.

Mike Gillotti, the former principal of Lincoln Southwest High School who returned to LPS as an instructional coach at Scott, is now the interim principal of Scott.

Weber came to Lincoln in 2013 after a stint as the assistant superintendent for human resources at Westside Community School in Omaha.

He took over for longtime LPS administrator Nancy Biggs, who led the human resources department for 19 years. He also taught at Lux Middle School from 1999 to 2001.

Superintendent Paul Gausman said he also could not comment on the matter but praised Price for stepping up.

"When I approached her about this possibility she was willing to step up to this role and help make this transition" run smoothly, Gausman said. "I'm relatively new here, but in the short time that I have been here what I've learned from Dr. Price is she is an extraordinary leader."