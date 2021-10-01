LPS enrollment ticks up slightly after pandemic decrease

Enrollment at Lincoln Public Schools rebounded slightly after dropping last year for the first time in two decades, an indication that the pandemic's impact on student growth was more of an outlier than the new norm.

The return to the modest student growth seen in the years leading up to the pandemic is spelled out in the district's official enrollment numbers released Friday.

According to that data, an annual snapshot of where the student population stands on Oct. 1, LPS added 204 students this year for a total enrollment of 41,766. The increase is in contrast to the 735 students LPS lost last year, which officials largely blamed on pandemic uncertainty.

"Last year doesn't appear to be a trend in any sense," said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.

Gains in kindergarten enrollment drove some of the growth, Larson said, with LPS adding 143 kindergarteners this year for a total of 3,008, a number more in line with pre-pandemic figures.

The number of first-graders did drop slightly to 2,885, but that's still more students than last year's kindergarten class, which is a good sign, Larson said.