LPS enrollment ticks up slightly after pandemic decrease

Enrollment at Lincoln Public Schools rebounded slightly after dropping last year for the first time in two decades, an indication that the pandemic's impact on student growth was more of an outlier than the new norm.
The return to the modest student growth seen in the years leading up to the pandemic is spelled out in the district's official enrollment numbers released Friday.
According to that data, an annual snapshot of where the student population stands on Oct. 1, LPS added 204 students this year for a total enrollment of 41,766. The increase is in contrast to the 735 students LPS lost last year, which officials largely blamed on pandemic uncertainty.
"Last year doesn't appear to be a trend in any sense," said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.
Gains in kindergarten enrollment drove some of the growth, Larson said, with LPS adding 143 kindergarteners this year for a total of 3,008, a number more in line with pre-pandemic figures.
The number of first-graders did drop slightly to 2,885, but that's still more students than last year's kindergarten class, which is a good sign, Larson said.
LPS also reported declines in the number of home-schooled students across the district after an explosion of applications last fall.
Wysong Elementary School, which saw the biggest increase of any school, added 103 students this year, including 18 kindergarteners and 17 first graders.
That growth was largely expected, said principal Randy Oltman, and one of the reasons the district is tacking on an expansion to the school near 63rd Street and Yankee Hill Road as part of the $290 million bond issue passed last year.
The expansion, set to wrap up next spring, will add two classrooms at each grade level. Some of that work is already complete, with Wysong offering six classrooms in both kindergarten and first grade.
Wysong is the district's newest elementary school, opening its doors in August 2016.
"It's just a neighborhood that's growing quickly with a lot of young families," Oltman said. "We kind of anticipated we would see a good chunk of growth."
Elementary school enrollment is up overall by about 200 students, with three schools over the 800-student mark — Belmont (829), Kooser (821) and Roper (803).
At the middle school level, enrollment grew from 9,216 to 9,302 students. Scott Middle School is the most populated with 1,182 students, followed by Irving (910) and Schoo (898).
The high schools, too, remain brimming with students.
Four high schools have more than 2,000 students — Lincoln High (2,310), Lincoln East (2,250), Lincoln North Star (2,243) and Lincoln Southwest (2,196).
The number of high school seniors continues to grow, too, with 3,609 this year, up from 3,482 last year and a big increase from the 2020-21 junior class, which had just less than 3,200 students.
That's likely a reflection of the fifth-, sixth- and even seventh-year seniors coming back to finish high school this year, Larson said, although the district has not tallied its graduation statistics quite yet.
The number of virtual learners remains small: 203 elementary school students and 143 in middle school currently enrolled in the district's remote learning program.
Another interesting data point: The number of students on free and reduced lunch is down by 1,200 students this year.
That's because meals are free for all students this year thanks to a federal program, which led to fewer applications, Larson said. That decrease would not have a big impact on Title I funding, however, he said.
The Oct. 1 enrollment figures — submitted annually to the Nebraska Department of Education — are fluid, but they do give an early glimpse into state aid considerations, which is partly dictated by enrollment.
An increase in students would mean more state aid, said Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs, but the trend of dropping state aid compared to previous years is likely to continue.
Although the pandemic led to an unprecedented decrease in enrollment, the district was already growing at a slow rate before 2020. In 2019-20, LPS added 251 students, and averaged 250 new students each year since 2017. That's compared with the 1,000 students added just five years earlier.
Larson said the slower growth is attributable to a number of factors, including a dropping birth rate in Lincoln and fewer immigrant families.
But for now, any growth is a good sign for the district, and proof, Larson said, that the pandemic's effects are more of an anomaly.
"I think it does speak to the community's confidence in Lincoln Public Schools."
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack