Lincoln Public Schools made room for 286 new students this fall, the lowest enrollment growth in recent years.

But that growth — to 42,297 students — represents a 5.5% increase over the past five years and 15% growth over the last decade, according to district officials, who plan to float a bond issue in the coming months to build new schools.

“We continue to see significant growth all over Lincoln,” said Liz Standish, LPS associate superintendent for business affairs. “Our work updating the 10-year facility and infrastructure plan is critically important to the future of the school district.”

The official enrollment numbers — which will be reported to the Nebraska Department of Education — show that enrollment at five of the district’s six high schools continues to surpass 2,000 students.

The largest high school is Lincoln High, which has 2,362 students. East High -- for years the district’s smallest high school -- grew the most, adding 93 students and pushing its enrollment to 2,311.

Over the past five years, Lincoln High’s enrollment increased by 499 students and East’s by 563.

Scott is the largest middle school, with 1,113 students, followed by Schoo Middle School’s 916 students. Enrollment at Moore Middle School, which opened in 2017, has nearly doubled to 612 students this year.

The largest elementary school is Roper, with 884 students. Two other elementary schools have more than 800 students: Adams in south Lincoln and Belmont in north Lincoln.

Districtwide, the fifth-grade class is the largest, with 3,267 students.

Enrollment 2019 2018 2017
HIGH SCHOOLS
East 2,311 2,218 2,037
Lincoln High 2,362 2,304 2,187
North Star 2,164 2,202 2,152
Northeast 1,779 1,758 1,718
Southeast 2,077 2,054 2,089
Southwest 2,055 2,006 1,953
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
Culler 634 666 765
Dawes 450 473 508
Goodrich 886 850 866
Irving 828 812 840
Lefler 575 591 624
Lux 790 841 919
Mickle 732 700 727
Moore 612 480 308
Park 834 854 857
Pound 727 762 816
Schoo 916 862 864
Scott 1,113 1,104 1,144
ELEMENTARIES (+preschool)
Adams 829 812 825
Arnold 776 738 758
Beattie 394 376 354
Belmont 821 793 746
Brownell 335 337 319
Calvert 363 370 395
Campbell 655 667 678
Cavett 636 680 692
Clinton 444 477 496
Eastridge 291 312 319
Elliott 398 393 385
Everett 449 444 463
Fredstrom 469 495 471
Hartley 394 402 384
Hill 527 549 562
Holmes 416 401 415
Humann 530 499 500
Huntington 456 495 489
Kahoa 582 570 593
Kloefkorn 484 486 501
Kooser 777 831 809
Lakeview 380 427 412
Maxey 683 674 672
McPhee 301 296 307
Meadow Lane 611 611 593
Morley 476 505 520
Norwood Park 262 271 270
Pershing 471 463 465
Prescott 561 535 522
Pyrtle 470 443 436
Randolph 481 501 462
Riley 336 323 337
Roper 884 879 894
Rousseau 573 594 582
Saratoga 271 265 275
Sheridan 489 458 478
West Lincoln 524 512 522
Wysong 542 494 435
Zeman 433 412 425

