Lincoln Public Schools made room for 286 new students this fall, the lowest enrollment growth in recent years.
But that growth — to 42,297 students — represents a 5.5% increase over the past five years and 15% growth over the last decade, according to district officials, who plan to float a bond issue in the coming months to build new schools.
“We continue to see significant growth all over Lincoln,” said Liz Standish, LPS associate superintendent for business affairs. “Our work updating the 10-year facility and infrastructure plan is critically important to the future of the school district.”
The official enrollment numbers — which will be reported to the Nebraska Department of Education — show that enrollment at five of the district’s six high schools continues to surpass 2,000 students.
The largest high school is Lincoln High, which has 2,362 students. East High -- for years the district’s smallest high school -- grew the most, adding 93 students and pushing its enrollment to 2,311.
Over the past five years, Lincoln High’s enrollment increased by 499 students and East’s by 563.
Scott is the largest middle school, with 1,113 students, followed by Schoo Middle School’s 916 students. Enrollment at Moore Middle School, which opened in 2017, has nearly doubled to 612 students this year.
The largest elementary school is Roper, with 884 students. Two other elementary schools have more than 800 students: Adams in south Lincoln and Belmont in north Lincoln.
Districtwide, the fifth-grade class is the largest, with 3,267 students.
|Enrollment
|2019
|2018
|2017
|HIGH SCHOOLS
|East
|2,311
|2,218
|2,037
|Lincoln High
|2,362
|2,304
|2,187
|North Star
|2,164
|2,202
|2,152
|Northeast
|1,779
|1,758
|1,718
|Southeast
|2,077
|2,054
|2,089
|Southwest
|2,055
|2,006
|1,953
|MIDDLE SCHOOLS
|Culler
|634
|666
|765
|Dawes
|450
|473
|508
|Goodrich
|886
|850
|866
|Irving
|828
|812
|840
|Lefler
|575
|591
|624
|Lux
|790
|841
|919
|Mickle
|732
|700
|727
|Moore
|612
|480
|308
|Park
|834
|854
|857
|Pound
|727
|762
|816
|Schoo
|916
|862
|864
|Scott
|1,113
|1,104
|1,144
|ELEMENTARIES
|(+preschool)
|Adams
|829
|812
|825
|Arnold
|776
|738
|758
|Beattie
|394
|376
|354
|Belmont
|821
|793
|746
|Brownell
|335
|337
|319
|Calvert
|363
|370
|395
|Campbell
|655
|667
|678
|Cavett
|636
|680
|692
|Clinton
|444
|477
|496
|Eastridge
|291
|312
|319
|Elliott
|398
|393
|385
|Everett
|449
|444
|463
|Fredstrom
|469
|495
|471
|Hartley
|394
|402
|384
|Hill
|527
|549
|562
|Holmes
|416
|401
|415
|Humann
|530
|499
|500
|Huntington
|456
|495
|489
|Kahoa
|582
|570
|593
|Kloefkorn
|484
|486
|501
|Kooser
|777
|831
|809
|Lakeview
|380
|427
|412
|Maxey
|683
|674
|672
|McPhee
|301
|296
|307
|Meadow Lane
|611
|611
|593
|Morley
|476
|505
|520
|Norwood Park
|262
|271
|270
|Pershing
|471
|463
|465
|Prescott
|561
|535
|522
|Pyrtle
|470
|443
|436
|Randolph
|481
|501
|462
|Riley
|336
|323
|337
|Roper
|884
|879
|894
|Rousseau
|573
|594
|582
|Saratoga
|271
|265
|275
|Sheridan
|489
|458
|478
|West Lincoln
|524
|512
|522
|Wysong
|542
|494
|435
|Zeman
|433
|412
|425