LPS elementary school students spend less time in school than other districts, study shows

Lincoln Public Schools elementary school students spend less time in school than their peers in several other Nebraska districts — minutes that add up to three to four fewer weeks of school in some cases.
That was one of the findings of a district committee that did a four-month study and — among other things — recommended LPS elementary schools lengthen their days by 37 minutes.
That’s not as easy as it sounds: Such a change would require negotiating with the teacher’s union to change the contract, school board approval, and paying for it in the face of the tightest budget in recent years — not to mention trying to leverage such a change in the middle of a pandemic.
“Now, in a pandemic, probably isn’t the time to make formal recommendations to lengthen the school day,” said Cindy Schwaninger, one of the directors of elementary education who helped lead the study. “We need to get through the pandemic and allow teachers to get through the school day with what they’ve got right now.”
Teachers, overwhelmed by teaching to both remote and in-person students, have implored district officials to give them more planning time, but adding to the school day would not necessarily provide that and would create even more work to figure out how to rearrange the day for additional instruction.
Some of the study recommendations could be implemented without board action and would address some of the findings that looked at how elementary school students spend the 6 hours and 38 minutes of their school day — everything from reading and math to lunch, recess and transitioning from one class to another.
But in the end, the study concluded more time is needed in the day for social studies, science and health, to help students struggling with reading and math and for physical activity during the day.
It confirmed what LPS officials and teachers have long believed, Schwaninger said.
“We felt all along our day is short,” Schwaninger recently told a school board committee. “We can’t get everything in.”
The study compared the length of LPS elementary school days to districts in Grand Island, Kearney, Millard, Omaha, Papillon-La Vista and Gretna — all of which had longer school days than LPS.
LPS has 398 minutes (368 for instruction and 30 minutes for lunch and recess). The other districts ranged from 450 minutes in Grand Island to 420 minutes in Gretna.
All those districts had a different number of days in their school year, four of them with fewer days than LPS, but added together, those extra minutes added up to between 19.6 more days than LPS in Millard to 8.7 more days in Omaha and Papillion-La Vista.
The committee also sent a survey to similar-sized schools in other states and heard back from two in Kansas (Shawnee Mission and Wichita), Springfield, Missouri; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Three of them had days between 7 and 42 minutes longer.
The length of the school day isn’t a new issue, though it’s remained essentially the same since 1998.
Years ago, Marilyn Moore, the longtime associate superintendent of instruction who retired in 2012, eked out eight more minutes to each day, which is why the final bell rings at 3:38 p.m. or 2:53 p.m. and not on the hour or quarter hour.
But Schwaninger said enough time needs to be added to get substantive work done.
“There has to be enough time to make a difference,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
Middle and high school schedules are somewhat different, although the teacher contracts for all grades contains the same number of hours and work days. Any change in work hours would have to be part of contract negotiations with teachers.
The study concluded adding 37 minutes would make the school day begin and end on the hour or quarter hour: from 8 a.m.-3:15 p.m. instead of 8:15 a.m.-2:53 p.m. and from 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. rather than the current 9 a.m.-3:38 p.m.
The struggle to ensure students get enough time on subjects other than the state-tested math and English language arts isn’t new, and LPS has a minimum number of required minutes teachers must spend on science, social studies and health, subjects typically taught on a rotating basis.
Barring more time in the day, the study suggested integrating science and social studies into reading lessons when possible and trying to find time within the current day to dedicate to those topics.
Another suggestion: Making more use of before- and after-school programs to extend learning and opportunities for physical activity.
Now, all Title I schools (those that get federal money because many of their students live in poverty) offer extra academic help in after-school Community Learning Centers led by teachers. Four non-Title I schools offer similar interventions or homework clubs, the study found.
All elementary schools have after-school programs, but they aren’t all the Community Learning Centers that work more closely with schools. All but three have before-school programs.
The study recommends making more use of after-school programs to extend learning opportunities for students, as well as providing busing to Title I schools so all students could take advantage of them.
Now, some students can’t stay for after-school programs because they rely on the bus to get them home, but adding bus routes also would cost money. Still, Schwaninger told a school board committee recently, it’s important to consider the idea.
“We know there’s a big picture to this, but we need to look at ways to extend learning to kids who need more help,” she said.
Teachers already have carved out time to give extra reading help to kindergartners during the existing hours and plan to do the same for first and second graders, said Curriculum Director Takako Olson.
A majority of teachers also said they’d like to have transition time — the time it takes students to get from one place to another for classes, lunch or recess — built into the schedule rather than having to take away from class time.
Lunch times range from 15-30 minutes, the study found.
The study also looked at physical activity and found all schools have one recess and most have two. Recess times range from 15-30 minutes, with longer recesses for younger grades. Thirty of the district’s 39 elementary schools have a walking track and 22 schools offer non-recess breaks, including “brain breaks,” structured movement activities and mindfulness activities.
That's considerably less than national recommendations, and the study recommended creating schedules to ensure P.E. happens at least every four or five days, and more often if possible, which could mean hiring more P.E. teachers.
P.E. is one of the “specials” along with subjects such as music, art and computer held on a rotation schedule. Four schools have hired a second P.E. teacher to shorten the rotation schedule.
After-school programs can also be used for physical activity and some schools have explored walking clubs, where parents use the walking tracks with their kids before and after school, Schwaninger said.
Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction, said during the school board committee meeting that it’s important to remember that LPS is ranked as a “great” school district by the state, the second-highest ranking, despite the time constraints.
“It speaks to the great instruction, great curriculum and how overall effective the district is,” he said.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Memorial Stadium
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
Lincoln Southwest volunteer
DMV lines
Mother/son art project
UNL in-person class
Farmers Market influencers
Iguana's Pub
Remote learning
Soccer With Masks
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
Back to UNL
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Lincoln mile
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Mask Video DeLones
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Drive-thru Bible School
Mask
Legislature resumes
LPS virus teachers
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Make A Wish
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Children's Museum Reopening
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Puzzles
O Street cruising
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
Thanks to LJS
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
Herbie Husker Runzas
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Shirts for FEMA
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Protest
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Joyo Theatre
Bourbon Theatre
Russ's Market
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
LPS Chromebook pickup
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!