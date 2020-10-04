 Skip to main content
LPS elementary school students spend less time in school than other districts, study shows
LPS elementary school students spend less time in school than other districts, study shows

Lincoln Public Schools elementary school students spend less time in school than their peers in several other Nebraska districts — minutes that add up to three to four fewer weeks of school in some cases.

That was one of the findings of a district committee that did a four-month study and — among other things — recommended LPS elementary schools lengthen their days by 37 minutes.

That’s not as easy as it sounds: Such a change would require negotiating with the teacher’s union to change the contract, school board approval, and paying for it in the face of the tightest budget in recent years — not to mention trying to leverage such a change in the middle of a pandemic.

“Now, in a pandemic, probably isn’t the time to make formal recommendations to lengthen the school day,” said Cindy Schwaninger, one of the directors of elementary education who helped lead the study. “We need to get through the pandemic and allow teachers to get through the school day with what they’ve got right now.”

Teachers, overwhelmed by teaching to both remote and in-person students, have implored district officials to give them more planning time, but adding to the school day would not necessarily provide that and would create even more work to figure out how to rearrange the day for additional instruction.

Some of the study recommendations could be implemented without board action and would address some of the findings that looked at how elementary school students spend the 6 hours and 38 minutes of their school day — everything from reading and math to lunch, recess and transitioning from one class to another.

The challenges and stress of doing it all: remote and in-person teaching

But in the end, the study concluded more time is needed in the day for social studies, science and health, to help students struggling with reading and math and for physical activity during the day.

It confirmed what LPS officials and teachers have long believed, Schwaninger said.

“We felt all along our day is short,” Schwaninger recently told a school board committee. “We can’t get everything in.”

The study compared the length of LPS elementary school days to districts in Grand Island, Kearney, Millard, Omaha, Papillon-La Vista and Gretna — all of which had longer school days than LPS.

Elementary time study

LPS has 398 minutes (368 for instruction and 30 minutes for lunch and recess). The other districts ranged from 450 minutes in Grand Island to 420 minutes in Gretna.

All those districts had a different number of days in their school year, four of them with fewer days than LPS, but added together, those extra minutes added up to between 19.6 more days than LPS in Millard to 8.7 more days in Omaha and Papillion-La Vista.

High school students: It's weird, but good to be back in school

The committee also sent a survey to similar-sized schools in other states and heard back from two in Kansas (Shawnee Mission and Wichita), Springfield, Missouri; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Three of them had days between 7 and 42 minutes longer.

The length of the school day isn’t a new issue, though it’s remained essentially the same since 1998.

Years ago, Marilyn Moore, the longtime associate superintendent of instruction who retired in 2012, eked out eight more minutes to each day, which is why the final bell rings at 3:38 p.m. or 2:53 p.m. and not on the hour or quarter hour.

But Schwaninger said enough time needs to be added to get substantive work done.

“There has to be enough time to make a difference,” she said.

Middle and high school schedules are somewhat different, although the teacher contracts for all grades contains the same number of hours and work days. Any change in work hours would have to be part of contract negotiations with teachers.

The study concluded adding 37 minutes would make the school day begin and end on the hour or quarter hour: from 8 a.m.-3:15 p.m. instead of 8:15 a.m.-2:53 p.m. and from 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. rather than the current 9 a.m.-3:38 p.m.

Details of learning in a pandemic: Busing, substitute teachers, air flow and sanitizing classrooms

The struggle to ensure students get enough time on subjects other than the state-tested math and English language arts isn’t new, and LPS has a minimum number of required minutes teachers must spend on science, social studies and health, subjects typically taught on a rotating basis.

Barring more time in the day, the study suggested integrating science and social studies into reading lessons when possible and trying to find time within the current day to dedicate to those topics.

Another suggestion: Making more use of before- and after-school programs to extend learning and opportunities for physical activity.

Now, all Title I schools (those that get federal money because many of their students live in poverty) offer extra academic help in after-school Community Learning Centers led by teachers. Four non-Title I schools offer similar interventions or homework clubs, the study found.

All elementary schools have after-school programs, but they aren’t all the Community Learning Centers that work more closely with schools. All but three have before-school programs.

The study recommends making more use of after-school programs to extend learning opportunities for students, as well as providing busing to Title I schools so all students could take advantage of them.

Now, some students can’t stay for after-school programs because they rely on the bus to get them home, but adding bus routes also would cost money. Still, Schwaninger told a school board committee recently, it’s important to consider the idea.

“We know there’s a big picture to this, but we need to look at ways to extend learning to kids who need more help,” she said.

Teachers already have carved out time to give extra reading help to kindergartners during the existing hours and plan to do the same for first and second graders, said Curriculum Director Takako Olson.

A majority of teachers also said they’d like to have transition time — the time it takes students to get from one place to another for classes, lunch or recess — built into the schedule rather than having to take away from class time.

Lunch times range from 15-30 minutes, the study found.

The study also looked at physical activity and found all schools have one recess and most have two. Recess times range from 15-30 minutes, with longer recesses for younger grades. Thirty of the district’s 39 elementary schools have a walking track and 22 schools offer non-recess breaks, including “brain breaks,” structured movement activities and mindfulness activities.

That's considerably less than national recommendations, and the study recommended creating schedules to ensure P.E. happens at least every four or five days, and more often if possible, which could mean hiring more P.E. teachers.

P.E. is one of the “specials” along with subjects such as music, art and computer held on a rotation schedule. Four schools have hired a second P.E. teacher to shorten the rotation schedule.

After-school programs can also be used for physical activity and some schools have explored walking clubs, where parents use the walking tracks with their kids before and after school, Schwaninger said.

Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction, said during the school board committee meeting that it’s important to remember that LPS is ranked as a “great” school district by the state, the second-highest ranking, despite the time constraints.

“It speaks to the great instruction, great curriculum and how overall effective the district is,” he said.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments
