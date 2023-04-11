Lincoln Public Schools officials are defending the use of classroom signs supporting LGBTQ students despite criticism about their use and amid a legislative push by state senators to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

LPS recently approved the use of the signs, which display a rainbow pride flag above the words "all means all" and next to a brief statement in support of LGBTQ students. The small, card-sized signs, which are essentially designed to be displayed in windows of classroom doors, are available at all school buildings by request.

"LPS believes that 'all means all' encompasses our students who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+)," the statement on the card reads. "We stand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ students, staff and community members. The individual displaying this card is committed to advancing safety, equity and dignity for all."

The district's Equity Committee approved the signage in the fall at the request of social workers in the district who wanted to display them. Staff who want one of the signs, which were handed out in the past two weeks, can now pick them up from social workers in their building.

The Equity Committee is a group of top district administrators "that comes together only to look at signage proposed by staff members that are intended to send supportive messages to students," Director of Communications Mindy Burbach said. The committee may include the associate superintendent of general administration and governmental affairs, director of student services and other top district leaders, Burbach said.

The committee reviews signage if it concerns a "societal issue related to students about which it is important for LPS to affirm its support of students in general or for a particular group of students." Decisions follow district rules regarding the distribution of printed materials on school property, which prohibits obscene or other inappropriate materials.

"All of our staff members are committed to serving each and every student — that’s why they are at Lincoln Public Schools," the district said in a statement. "These signs allow staff members to remind all students that they are a safe and trusted adult they can come to if they are experiencing issues at school. This is just one more way to communicate and reinforce that commitment."

At Tuesday night's Lincoln Board of Education meeting, however, critics said the signs amount to pushing gender ideology and sexual content onto children.

Luke Meduna, who has three elementary-age children in LPS, was one of about 20 people who spoke against the signs Tuesday. The card, which he said is in his fourth grader's classroom, sexualizes children, Meduna argued.

"These are sensitive issues that parents should be directly involved in discussing with their children at appropriate times, and not the responsibility of a passive poster on a classroom wall," he said.

Alaina Brouillette and Emmy Pollen, two Republicans running for school board in the May general election, likened the cards to the district distributing political materials in schools, which is prohibited.

"The pride flag is a political statement," Brouillette said. "It would be no different than if you were to hand out cards with a Democrat donkey."

Superintendent Paul Gausman said the signs are optional and do not mean the district offers less support to other students group. The signs are meant to show support to a marginalized group of students, said Gausman, pointing to the high rates of suicide for LGBTQ youths.

"Someone's LGBTQ status is not political. This is a human rights issue. We are not asking our staff or our students to change their personal beliefs," Gausman told the board Tuesday. "We respect the right of each person to hold their own beliefs. We also expect our staff and students to respect those who hold beliefs different from their own, which often happens in the diversity of a public school setting."

Gina Frank, an LPS parent, said the signs do not push a certain lifestyle on children but rather are affirming for LGBTQ students."

"People's identity is not up for debate," Frank said. "Public schools are for all kids, and LGBTQAI kids are under attack right now and their families are under attack right now."

The district's approval of the signs comes as a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in Nebraska makes its way through the Legislature. LB574, introduced by Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth, would prohibit doctors from performing gender-altering surgery to anyone under the age of 19 or providing puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

Any staff member at LPS can suggest the use of a sign to their supervisor, who may forward it to the Equity Committee for consideration, Burbach said.

The Equity Committee considers a number of factors before approving a sign, including whether it aligns with district goals and is respectful of all student groups. Board regulations prohibit the distribution of materials that contain inappropriate content or that "amount to proselytizing, electioneering or lobbying."

The associate superintendent for general administration and governmental relations ultimately reviews the signage and may forward it to the superintendent and his top executives for final approval.

Other signage and messaging unrelated to a social issue goes through other departments, Burbach said. Health information, for example, goes through the district's Health Services Department.

Top Journal Star photos for April 2023