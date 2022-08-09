LPS custodians, drivers to see significant bumps to pay, benefits

Lincoln Public School has reached agreement on two-year contracts with bargaining groups for the last three employee associations.

The agreements approved Tuesday by the Lincoln Board of Education set salary, fringe benefits and working conditions for custodians, transportation and maintenance employees.

Under the agreement, custodians will see a 6.85% increase to their total pay and benefits in 2022-23 and an 8.8% increase in 2023-24.

That includes a 5.63% salary increase, a 25-cent increase to the longevity stipend, increases in Social Security and retirement contributions, as well as a 5.84% increase in district contributions toward health insurance premiums.

In the second year of the contract, custodians will receive a nearly 8% increase in pay, add another 25 cents to their longevity stipend, and see another 5.84% bump in health insurance premium contributions.

Transportation workers will receive a 5.46% total package increase this year and a 4.65% increase next year, under the agreement considered by the board.

Along with working an extra day — instead of 176 days, transportation workers will be contracted to work 177 days this school year — they will also see salaries increase by 4.65% in 2022-23 and 3.85% in 2023-24.

The contract also adds 65 cents to the longevity stipend in the first year of the contract, and 10 cents in the second year, has increases in Social Security and retirement costs, and increases health insurance contributions by 5.84% in both years.

Maintenance employees will see a 4.56% increase to their total package in the first year and a 4.2% increase in the second year.

According to the board agenda, pay for maintenance staff will grow by 3.7% this school year and 3.76% next year.

The contract also changes the salary schedule, as well as how vacation days are accrued and how sick leave is paid.

The board waived the requirement to bring the contracts back for a second reading in order to adopt them ahead of LPS' new fiscal year, which begins Sept. 1.

Robbie Seybert, LPS' director of employee relations, benefits and personnel, told the board the contracts will make LPS more competitive as an employer.

"We are starting with some vacancies in some of our groups, and this will go a long way in getting us to where we're in a recruiting position to help fill those positions in order to serve our students," Seybert said.

The board previously approved agreements with bargaining groups for teachers, paraeducators, office professionals, nutrition services staff and administrators.