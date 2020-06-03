LPS considering several staggered school schedules for fall, want parents' opinions

What LPS officials are trying to work through now is what school will look like if the dial falls in the middle (yellow and orange) ranges. Now, the dial sits on orange (severe).

LPS recently sent parents a survey to gauge how they thought remote learning went in the final quarter this spring, the results of which the district is still tallying.

Now, officials want to gauge what scenarios of a staggered school day would work best.

“We are going through a process, knowing we are going to need to open school,” said Superintendent Steve Joel. “We want to open school.”

LPS executives are meeting twice a week with health department officials and are in the process of putting together an advisory committee with parents, business leaders, medical and public health officials and staff.

And they want to know what would work best for as many parents as they can reach with the survey. Parents should fill out the survey by midnight Sunday.

Among the questions is whether parents even plan to send their children to school in the fall if classes are held in-person.