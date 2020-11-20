LPS considering dedicated virtual school whether the pandemic continues or not

Lincoln Public Schools officials are considering creating a dedicated virtual school next year that would require students to sign up for at least a semester and would have limited course offerings.
This week, the district sent a short survey to parents — including to as many home school parents as the district could find — to gauge their interest. As of Tuesday, more than 7,000 people had responded.
“This should come as a surprise to no one,” Associate Superintendent Matt Larson told a school board committee Tuesday. “Parents feel strongly about remote learning and aren’t afraid to tell us what they think.”
Larson said it's one of several ideas the district is considering and stressed that officials have made no decisions.
The committee of three school board members had asked the district to do a quick survey to gauge interest in an idea both as an option if COVID-19 continues to be a concern next fall, and if it doesn't.
The survey asks parents whether their students would participate in remote learning if COVID-19 conditions are still a concern and if so, which would work best for them: the current practice of having remote learners virtually join a class with in-person learners; or having 100% remote learning in a dedicated space.
The survey also asks whether they’d be interested in a dedicated virtual school if COVID-19 were no longer a concern.
Many vocal critics of the district have advocated for 100% remote learning — or classes dedicated only to remote learners — in lieu of the current practice.
Support Local Journalism
Board member Bob Rauner said a dedicated virtual school would be a good way to serve kids with special needs, those who are home-schooled and self-directed high school students. He said he was glad the survey asked about a virtual school beyond the pandemic, so it wouldn’t be a referendum on how remote learning is now being done.
Larson said a virtual school would not work as well for the district's youngest students.
Having classroom teachers in charge of both in-person and remote learning has been a difficult challenge. Teachers must juggle new technology and trying to teach kids on Zoom and those sitting in front of them.
LPS officials say the advantages include allowing parents the flexibility of seamlessly switching students between in-person and remote classes, accommodating students who have to quarantine and ensuring remote students can take the full array of classes taught in school.
Roughly 20% of LPS students have chosen to learn remotely, though numbers had been declining slightly.
But there's been a sharp uptick since the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's risk dial moved to red (severe) on Nov. 6, as positive cases and hospitalizations surged. Between Nov. 6 and Monday, the number of remote learners increased by 872, Larson said.
Prior to the pandemic some board members had expressed interest in increasing the online options for students. Before the pandemic, students could take online classes, which allowed them to go at their own pace but required that they come to a class where they were monitored by a teacher.
The survey will be open until Nov. 25.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Marching band competition
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
LPS virus teachers
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.