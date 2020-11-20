LPS considering dedicated virtual school whether the pandemic continues or not

Lincoln Public Schools officials are considering creating a dedicated virtual school next year that would require students to sign up for at least a semester and would have limited course offerings.

This week, the district sent a short survey to parents — including to as many home school parents as the district could find — to gauge their interest. As of Tuesday, more than 7,000 people had responded.

“This should come as a surprise to no one,” Associate Superintendent Matt Larson told a school board committee Tuesday. “Parents feel strongly about remote learning and aren’t afraid to tell us what they think.”

Larson said it's one of several ideas the district is considering and stressed that officials have made no decisions.

The committee of three school board members had asked the district to do a quick survey to gauge interest in an idea both as an option if COVID-19 continues to be a concern next fall, and if it doesn't.

The survey asks parents whether their students would participate in remote learning if COVID-19 conditions are still a concern and if so, which would work best for them: the current practice of having remote learners virtually join a class with in-person learners; or having 100% remote learning in a dedicated space.