Lincoln Public Schools' computer systems went down Saturday during a routine update to its storage networks, which means families and staff had no access to student Chromebooks, e-mail and online grading services.
By 8 a.m. Monday, e-mail was working and students coming to summer school in the morning could use their Chromebooks and teachers had access to all digital textbook materials and to e-mail, said Kirk Langer, chief technology officer at LPS.
Synergy, the LPS online grading system, is still down. That means parents don’t have access to their children’s grades and other information, and teachers in summer school need to take attendance the old-fashioned way -- by hand.
Langer said district officials are working to bring the remaining services back online and by the time students are in school Tuesday services should be fully restored.
The problem began Saturday, when LPS planned a routine update to its storage systems, which they typically do on the weekends because it causes the least disruption.
That work requires working with the vendor, who checks to make sure all the systems are in good condition to handle the update. That happened, Kirk said, the vendor gave the go-ahead and LPS applied the update.
Initially, the update appeared to work as planned, but then people began losing services, essentially everything that required an LPS log-in. The system was down because the primary controller kept spontaneously rebooting, Langer said.
Dell officials thought they could fix the problem and by 1:30 a.m. Saturday thought they had -- but an hour later problems began again, so LPS began moving all services to its secondary data system.
That’s the process they’re finishing now, Langer said. It’s unclear how long it will take to fix the other storage network, but LPS can operate off the secondary system until that happens.
Langer said the district’s accounting services are on a different system and weren’t affected.
While the system was down, LPS used social media and an internal instant messaging system to keep families and staff updated, said Communications Director Mary Kay Roth.