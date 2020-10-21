LPS changes wording on protocols for learning in the "red" coronavirus zone

Lincoln Public Schools’ written protocols for educating students in a pandemic no longer say the district will automatically shift to fully remote learning if the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s risk dial moves into the red, or severe, zone.
Superintendent Steve Joel said the change, made Tuesday, updates the written protocols to match what he’s said publicly on several occasions and is more aligned with what district and health officials now know about the virus.
“I’ve said on a number of different occasions publicly that what we know now is way different than what we knew in April when we made the plan,” he said.
For instance, he said, they now know more about the effectiveness of masks and other protocols that help keep schools safe.
Maggie Thompson, a parent who has advocated for families and staff and for changes in the reopening plan, said not formally communicating the change to families and staff was abhorrent.
“I understand the plan is meant to be fluid and flexible,” she said. “My issue is if you’re going to make a change that big, it shouldn’t be in a passing comment in a board meeting.”
Not everyone watches the board meetings, she said, and it’s vital for both staff and families to have updated, clear information to make decisions for themselves and their families.
Previously, the protocols said that if the risk dial moved to red, “all LPS buildings will be closed and all students will participate in remote learning.”
They now say if the dial moves to red, LPS “will work collaboratively with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to implement plans and protocols that address the areas of concern in our community and schools. We will follow recommendations from the health department on how schools can respond effectively and allow teaching and learning to continue while reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread.”
LPS officials meet weekly with health department officials, have followed their guidance and will continue to take any recommendations under advisement if the risk dial would move to red, Joel said.
“But to say it’s automatic doesn’t make sense today when less than .06% (of students and staff) have acquired the virus,” and there is no evidence of school spread, he said.
The risk dial, he said, “informs our decisions; it doesn’t make them.”
Cases have spiked in recent weeks, and both hospitalizations and deaths have increased. The risk dial remains in the upper portion of the orange, or high, zone.
Health department officials have said many of the school cases come from social gatherings, get-togethers and events outside of school. The other side of the argument, Joel said, is that if LPS moved to fully remote learning, students would be outside of school more without the protocols and precautions followed there.
“I’m as concerned as anybody right now with community numbers,” he said.
But there are other considerations, he said, including that some students struggle with remote learning, people want schools to be open, and closing them would affect parents who have to work and the businesses that employ those parents.
Sending a family email after his board comments in September would have implied that a move to the red zone was imminent or had already happened, and LPS officials said they did not want to confuse families.
The change in protocol wording now was made to match what Joel has said publicly, and does not mean a move to red is imminent, said Communications Director Mindy Burbach. Officials plan to clarify information in the weekly update sent to parents.
First day of school for Lincoln-area students
Alydia
Harlow's first day of preschool
Not the way they imagined walking to school
Second grade
First Day
First grade
Jaxson's first day of middle school
Backpacks
First Day
First Day
Attitude
Back to Back
5th 3rd and 1st grade
Kindergarten
First grade
First Day
First Day
Fifth grade
Kaleecia 1st grade at Hartley and Malaunie 4th grade at Hartley
First grade
First day of kindergarten
First Day 3
First day 4
4th grade and 2nd grade
4th grader at Randolph
First Day 11
First Day
First Day
First Day 9
First Day 5
First day 6
First day 7
First Day 3
First Day 4
First Day 2
Elle’s First Day of 2nd.
Tony 5th grade at Arnold
Stephen Pleasant age 5 first day of kindergarten
Sisters Cora (5th) and Maya (Kindergarten)
Remote learners
Senior year and 4th grade
Ramsey’s first day of kindergarten
Reid
Paisley's first day of first grade
Paige Peters first day of first grade at Kahoa elementary
Nevaeh. 4th grade
Mc 5th grade
Easton (right), and his best buddy, Austin, from across the street
Lijam’s first day of Kindergarten, Wysong Elementary
Kindergarten and fourth grade
Kindergarten
Liam kindergarten Belmont
Kale 9th grade Lincoln Southwest and Emery 5th grade at Adams Elementary
Kindergarten
Kindergarten 3
Henry 4th grade
Ist day of 4th grade
Hattan’s 1st day of kindergarten
First day
First day of Kindergarten
First day of middle school
First day of 4th grade for Miss Delia
First day of 5th grade
First Day 17
First Day 18
First Day 13
First Day 14
First Day 15
First Day 10
First day of kindergarten at Eastridge
First Day
Fifth grade at Arnold
2nd grade 2.jpg
1st grade & kindergarten.jpg
1st and 3rd Grade.jpeg
5th and 2nd grade
3rd & 5th
2nd grade
3rd and 1st grader.... Little brother is pretty excited about this
1st and 5th grades
Eden’s 1st Day of Kindergarten
Eli first grade
Deacon and Aubri 2nd and 3rd
Demetri and amahni
Dylan 2nd grade Roper Elementary
Alice started second grade
Brysens first day of 1st grade
6th grade and 4th grade
6th grade
Alexis first day of Kindergarten
3rd grade at Kloefkorn - Graham
First day 3.jpg
Blake 5th grade.jpg
Arya and adalynn first day of second grade
5th grade, Belmont
6th grade Mickle
Alexander 1st day Kindergarten Belmont
2nd grade at Ruth Hill Elementary
Aubrey’s first day of kindergarten
Preston is starting 3rd grade
Savannahs 1st day of 4th grade
Senior in mask
Owen's first day of middle school at Lux
Payton 6th grade at Dawes
12th grade, 6th grade, 5th grade, 3rd grade and kindergarten
Kole 3rd grade
First day
First day2
First day of 4th grade and first day of kindergarten
First day of 5th grade
First day of 6th grade at Goodrich Bailee and her puppy King
First day 9
First day 10
First day 11
First day 6
First day 7
First day 8.
First day 4
First day 5
Ellie, 1st grade at Kooser Elementary
Estella. First grade. Everett
Dawes Middle School and north wood elementary
Aydin 6th grade at Culler and Kai 4th grade at Meadow Lane
Besties starting middle school
Alxee (3rd grade) Avery (1st grade)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!