LPS Career Academy director retiring; interim appointed

In 2017, Hohensee said, things began to turn a corner when the district added the coordinator position and hired Jones, freeing he and Ruth Lohmeyer, a counselor working at the Career Academy, to focus on recruitment.

They saw a jump of more than 30% the next year to 540 students, and enrollment climbed to nearly 645 this fall. The spring semester has close to 600 students, including those who are taking academic transfer classes but aren't enrolled in specific career pathways, Hohensee said.

Adding a middle session to the morning and afternoon sessions also was key to increasing enrollment, he said.

To reach their full potential, he said, they’ll have to fill that middle session with juniors and work on retaining them so there are full senior classes, he said.

Another thing that’s helped move the academy forward, he said, is that “the stories are getting out” from graduates and students choosing to attend.

Hohensee, who just turned 60, said he decided to retire because there’s a great team at the Career Academy, things are on the upswing and decisions that will have to be made should be done by someone who will be there for the coming years.

“We need someone else to make and own those,” he said.