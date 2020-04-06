LPS Career Academy director retiring; interim appointed

Dan Hohensee, the first director of Lincoln Public Schools' Career Academy, is retiring, and administrators appointed the academy’s coordinator as interim director.
Josh Jones, who has been the academy's coordinator since 2017, will begin his new duties July 1.
Hohensee, a 37-year LPS veteran, took his last assignment at LPS as director of the new Career Academy in 2015.
The academy, a $25 million joint venture with Southeast Community College and part of the 2014 LPS bond issue, was an ambitious new program aimed at giving high school students in-depth, real-world experiences through dual-credit courses and partnerships with local businesses.
Hohensee taught math at Lincoln Southeast High School for 22 years before joining a group of teachers to create the district’s third focus program, this one for students interested in being entrepreneurs.
He helped run that program until the Career Academy opened in 2015 — absorbing both the entrepreneurship and information technology focus programs.
Hohensee oversaw the academy as it developed — and struggled to gain the kind of enrollment district officials wanted to see.
The first couple of years, enrollment plateaued at about 350-380 students, creeping up to about 400 the third year, Hohensee said, still well below the 800-1,000 students district officials had envisioned.
In 2017, Hohensee said, things began to turn a corner when the district added the coordinator position and hired Jones, freeing he and Ruth Lohmeyer, a counselor working at the Career Academy, to focus on recruitment.
They saw a jump of more than 30% the next year to 540 students, and enrollment climbed to nearly 645 this fall. The spring semester has close to 600 students, including those who are taking academic transfer classes but aren't enrolled in specific career pathways, Hohensee said.
Adding a middle session to the morning and afternoon sessions also was key to increasing enrollment, he said.
To reach their full potential, he said, they’ll have to fill that middle session with juniors and work on retaining them so there are full senior classes, he said.
Another thing that’s helped move the academy forward, he said, is that “the stories are getting out” from graduates and students choosing to attend.
Hohensee, who just turned 60, said he decided to retire because there’s a great team at the Career Academy, things are on the upswing and decisions that will have to be made should be done by someone who will be there for the coming years.
“We need someone else to make and own those,” he said.
Prior to joining the academy, Jones was assistant principal at Elliott Elementary School and a special-education teacher at Lincoln Southeast. Before joining LPS, he held numerous leadership positions with Aurora Public Schools in Colorado.
Jones earned his educational specialist degree from the University of Colorado at Denver, his master's degree in special education and elementary education from Mercy College in New York City, and his bachelor of arts in Jewish history from Ohio State.
Associate Superintendent Matt Larson said Jones' leadership has been instrumental to the academy’s growth.
Hohensee said the best thing he’s seen to come out of the Career Academy is the sense of confidence in the graduates. One of the biggest challenges has been “the mind shift” required of staff, students and parents.
“Kids are finding out that they get to test-drive their future, to see if (a particular career) is really what they think it is,” he said.
