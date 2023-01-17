LPS cancels Wednesday classes amid winter storm threat

Lincoln Public Schools called off classes on Wednesday, when a winter storm is expected to drop wet, heavy snow across the region.
It’s the third snow day of the year for LPS students. The district canceled school on the last two days of the first semester in December.
A winter storm warning is posted for the Lincoln area on Wednesday, when 3-5 inches of snow could fall on top of sidewalks and streets slickened by freezing rain and sleet.
The snow is expected to fall through Wednesday evening before skies clear Thursday.
LPS still has a solid bank of instructional hours to lean on for future snow days this school year, although the amount differs per grade level, according to Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.
Elementary schools have roughly five days left, middle schools have a whopping 14 and high schools have about three, Larson said.
Middle schools have more hours to work with since they don’t have plan days like elementary schools. And unlike high schools, which release students early each Tuesday for professional learning, middle schools only get out early once a month.
Ahead of forecasted blizzard conditions in the Northern Plains, officials are urging drivers to have emergency preparedness kits ready in case they find themselves stranded for an extended period of time.
PhotoFiles: The blizzard of 1948-49 in Nebraska
Operation Snowbound
Operation Snowbound helped provide aid to remote properties that were stranded because of the large amounts of snow.
Journal Star file photo
Only way out
Houses west of Imperial were almost completely covered in snow. Occupants of this house tore the screen off the window in order to get in and out of their home.
Journal Star file photo
Ghost Town
A. small town in western Nebraska looks likes a ghost town after the entire population made a mass exodus before roads were blocked.
Journal Star file photo
Delivering Milk
Unable to get around by automobile, Lorene Hickok, Mrs. Hickok and brother Verne Hickok used a horse-drawn wagon to make their milk deliveries.
Journal Star file photo
Pattern in the snow
Bulldozers participating in Operation Snowbound cleared patterns on the Nebraska landscape in an attempt to reach and save stranded people and cattle.
Journal Star file photo
Providing Aid
Captain Tanski of the U.S. Army interviews Carl Belzer regarding conditions of neighbors who had been isolated for several weeks.
Journal Star file photo
Cattle Graze
Almost 2 million head of cattle survived thanks to Operation Snowbound, which airlifted an estimated 35-40 tons of feed a day.
Journal Star file photo
Finding the chicken coop
Farmers in western Nebraska had to uncover their chicken houses from a blanket of snow that hit the state in 1948.
Journal Star file photo
Lending a hand
Pilot Don Higgins perches atop the chimney at the Lester Goodrich farm home, where he answered a distress call.
Journal Star file photo
Stranded Locomotives
Two locomotives that attempted to open the railroad line were temporarily lost as snow drifts began to cover the locomotives.
Journal Star file photo
Snow covered windmill
As part of rescue and relief efforts carried out by the Red Cross, a tunnel was dug to the pump houses of this windmill as snow drifts of about 30 feet enveloped the area.
Journal Star file photo
