LPS cancels Wednesday classes amid winter storm threat

Lincoln Public Schools called off classes on Wednesday, when a winter storm is expected to drop wet, heavy snow across the region.

It’s the third snow day of the year for LPS students. The district canceled school on the last two days of the first semester in December.

A winter storm warning is posted for the Lincoln area on Wednesday, when 3-5 inches of snow could fall on top of sidewalks and streets slickened by freezing rain and sleet.

The snow is expected to fall through Wednesday evening before skies clear Thursday.

LPS still has a solid bank of instructional hours to lean on for future snow days this school year, although the amount differs per grade level, according to Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.

Elementary schools have roughly five days left, middle schools have a whopping 14 and high schools have about three, Larson said.

Middle schools have more hours to work with since they don’t have plan days like elementary schools. And unlike high schools, which release students early each Tuesday for professional learning, middle schools only get out early once a month.

