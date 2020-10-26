LPS cancels early childhood classes at Elliott Elementary out of 'abundance of caution'

Five positive COVID-19 cases at Elliott Elementary in the last week prompted Lincoln Public Schools to cancel the early childhood education classrooms for the week.

This is the first time LPS has closed a classroom since schools reopened, but Communications Director Mindy Burbach said it does not necessarily mean that the cases represent school spread.

LPS officials decided to close the four early childhood classrooms out of an abundance of caution because contract tracers have identified a large number of potential high-risk close contacts, she said.

Some but not all of the positive cases -- one reported Friday and four on Sunday -- were in early childhood classes, she said.

LPS, and the state directed health measures, define high-risk close contacts as being within 6 feet of someone who’s tested positive for at least 15 minutes with no masks.

Last week the CDC changed its guidance that widens the pool of people considered high-risk contacts. Now, the 15-minute timeline is not consecutive but over a 24-hour period.

It’s unclear if that influenced the LPS decision in this instance.