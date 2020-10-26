LPS cancels early childhood classes at Elliott Elementary in first instance of school spread

The first instance of potential school spread of the COVID-19 virus in Lincoln Public Schools prompted officials to cancel Elliott Elementary's early childhood classes for the week.

LPS reported one positive case at Elliott on Saturday and four more on Sunday. There also was a positive case on Thursday. Not all of those occurred in the early childhood classrooms, though some did and are considered a part of the school spread, Communications Director Mindy Burbach said.

This is the first time LPS has closed a classroom since school began in August.

LPS officials also decided to close the four early childhood classrooms out of an abundance of caution because contract tracers have identified a large number of potential high-risk close contacts, Burbach said.

Some but not all of the positive cases occurred in the early childhood classrooms.

LPS, and the state directed health measures, define high-risk close contacts as being within 6 feet of someone who’s tested positive for at least 15 minutes with no masks.