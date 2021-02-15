LPS cancels classes on Tuesday due to cold

There will be no classes or student activities — either remote or in-person — at Lincoln Public Schools on Tuesday due to extreme winter weather conditions.
School was out on Monday due to Presidents Day, though teachers worked from home.
A release from the district said a decision to cancel classes during inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for students and staff.
LPS builds five days into its schedule each year to account for unscheduled closures. This is the fifth day it's used this school year.
In the fall, the state education department reduced the number of hours schools are required to be in session to give districts more flexibility in adding time for teachers to plan because of the challenges of remote and in-person learning during the pandemic.
As a result, LPS added five early-release days and two additional teacher plan days in elementary and middle school and three additional plan days for high school teachers.
That didn't affect the five snow days built into the schedule, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction.
That means going forward, LPS has a couple of options if they need to call additional snow/cold weather days. They can seek a waiver from the state for the number of hours students are in session, or they can add time onto the school year.
The last — and only time in recent history — that's happened was the snowstorm of October 1997, where the heavy snow damaged power lines and trees across the city and left some families without power for days.
That year, LPS added several minutes onto each day for the rest of the year to add back the additional time.
Larson said district officials have yet to have a discussion about how they'd proceed if Mother Nature doesn't let up.
