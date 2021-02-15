LPS cancels classes on Tuesday due to cold

There will be no classes or student activities — either remote or in-person — at Lincoln Public Schools on Tuesday due to extreme winter weather conditions.

School was out on Monday due to Presidents Day, though teachers worked from home.

A release from the district said a decision to cancel classes during inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for students and staff.

LPS builds five days into its schedule each year to account for unscheduled closures. This is the fifth day it's used this school year.

In the fall, the state education department reduced the number of hours schools are required to be in session to give districts more flexibility in adding time for teachers to plan because of the challenges of remote and in-person learning during the pandemic.

As a result, LPS added five early-release days and two additional teacher plan days in elementary and middle school and three additional plan days for high school teachers.

That didn't affect the five snow days built into the schedule, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction.