LPS calls snow day because of blizzard conditions

Lincoln Public Schools canceled classes Friday because of blizzard conditions.

Lincoln is in a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. Snow accumulation of up to an inch and winds gusting to 55 mph are possible.

The National Weather Service forecast: "Difficult-to-impossible travel due to near zero visibility and roads becoming snow covered. The Friday morning and evening commutes will be heavily impacted."

Lincoln has 20 crews patrolling arterial streets and bus routes to apply anti-icing material, the city said in a news release. Streets are reported to be partially snow covered and slick.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Services other than emergency response may be temporarily suspended in the event that visibility becomes too poor for vehicle operators to safely perform their duties," the city said. "Treatment strategies can be rendered ineffective during blizzard conditions."

The high Friday is forecast to be 32, with a low of 22. Saturday expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 36.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

PhotoFiles: Lincoln snowmen through the years

Love 0 Funny 5 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.