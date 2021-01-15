LPS calls snow day because of blizzard conditions

Ethan (bottom) and Colin Easley take to the slopes as they joined dozens of others to enjoy the substantial snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Holmes Lake Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Public Schools canceled classes Friday because of blizzard conditions.
Lincoln is in a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. Snow accumulation of up to an inch and winds gusting to 55 mph are possible.
The National Weather Service forecast: "Difficult-to-impossible travel due to near zero visibility and roads becoming snow covered. The Friday morning and evening commutes will be heavily impacted."
Lincoln has 20 crews patrolling arterial streets and bus routes to apply anti-icing material, the city said in a news release. Streets are reported to be partially snow covered and slick.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
"Services other than emergency response may be temporarily suspended in the event that visibility becomes too poor for vehicle operators to safely perform their duties," the city said. "Treatment strategies can be rendered ineffective during blizzard conditions."
The high Friday is forecast to be 32, with a low of 22. Saturday expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 36.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates. PhotoFiles: Lincoln snowmen through the years
Snowman
A snowman from the Jan. 11-12, 2019, snowstorm in Lincoln.
Courtesy photo
Charlie Brown
Bud Howard of Lincoln sculpted Charlie Brown and Snoopy's doghouse on his front lawn in February 1969.
Journal Star file photo
Massive snowman
Kimberly and Susie Hedglin (left and center) worked with Pamela Zumpfe (right) for more than three hours to create this more than 7-foot-tall snowman after the first snow of the season on Dec. 29, 1979.
Journal Star file photo
Snowman feature, 1.14
Sharon Sykes sculpts a snowman mooning traffic as it drives by on U.S. 77 on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in her yard near Ceresco.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Spring break
While visiting from Sioux City over spring break, John Sapp sculpted this bikini-clad snow figure accompanied by a sign on March 26, 1983.
Journal Star file photo
Snow Last Supper
Trying to top the Stonehenge he'd assembled the year before, Pete Storonskij used all the snow in his yard to make a replica of The Last Supper on Dec. 18, 1994.
Journal Star file photo
Snow menagerie
Steve Kemper won the 1969 Lincoln Recreation Department's snow sculpture contest with his animal display.
Journal Star file photo
Igloo
Robert Knotts shows off his igloo on Jan. 24, 1970.
Journal Star file photo
Commode
A snowy toilet graces a front lawn after a March 4, 1971, snowstorm.
Journal Star file photo
Snowman
Benjamin Hannis, 11, takes advantage of his snow day by building a snowman on Feb. 2, 2016, in east Lincoln. Several inches of snow blanketed the city overnight with gusty winds following throughout the day.
Journal Star file photo
Snowman
A snowman from Dec. 5, 1987.
Journal Star file photo
Political snowmen
John, Melissan and Annie Moessner hoped for a thaw in relations between the United States and Iran with their snow people on Dec. 30, 1979.
Journal Star file photo
Sculpture
A woman takes a look at a monstrous, two-headed snow sculpture in this March 1975 photo.
Journal Star file photo
Valentine snowman
Bobby Stanczyk recruited his kids and children from the neighborhood to craft a Valentine snowman on Valentine's Day 1997.
Snow play
Kassidy Hayes, 8, builds a snowman with her mom, Theresa, on Monday, March 11, 2013, outside their home in Lincoln.
Journal Star file photo
Husker snowman
Husker fans built a snowman in front of the Capitol on Feb. 24, 1978.
Journal Star file photo
Mustache snowman
A snowman baring a twig mustache stands on D Street in this January 1996 photo.
Journal Star file photo
Patriotic snowman
A snowman holds a flag in this November 1972 photo.
Journal Star file photo
Snow tiger
Sarah, 8, and David Burgers, 6, ride their snow dragon in front of their home on Jan. 20, 1991.
Journal Star file photo
Snow peace
A snow peace sign stood in the front yard of former state Sen. David Landis as his family hoped for peace in the Persian Gulf in January 1991. The sculpture was defaced shortly after the photo was taken.
Journal Star file photo
Snow alligator
Nick and Heather Farleigh touch up their painted snow alligator on Jan. 14, 1996. Temperatures spiked at 71 degrees just days after snow fell, leading the brother and sister to try to collect the snow they had left to keep their sculpture in shape.
Journal Star file photo
Feather-in-cap snowman
A stately snowman stands in the yard of a Woodsdale Boulevard house on Feb. 5, 1997.
Journal Star file photo
Snow sculptures
Zac and Megan Desch of Temecula, California, spent about four hours building snow sculptures in their grandparents' backyard while visiting Lincoln in April 1996.
Journal Star file photo
Snow face
Ben Williamson, 7, wraps up the face of his snowman at Humann Elementary School's celebration of the 100th day of school on Feb. 6, 1997.
Journal Star file photo
Sculpture
A snow bear stands outside a home in Lincoln in December 1988.
Journal Star file photo
Snowman
A man and woman finish up their snowman in front of the Capitol in December 1974.
Journal Star file photo
Snowwoman
A well-dressed snowwoman from November 1961.
Journal Star file photo
Snowman
A snowman wears a trash can on its head in this December 1968 photo.
Journal Star file photo
Snowman
A tiny snowman after the Jan. 11-12, 2019, snowstorm.
Courtesy photo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!