Lincoln Public Schools canceled Thursday classes as a winter storm blanked the city with snow.

School district officials made the decision to call the district's fourth snow day of the academic year just after 5 a.m.

Many other schools across the city and school districts across the southern half of Nebraska either called off classes or delayed the start of the school day.

Lincoln remains in a winter storm warning until 6 p.m, with 3 inches of snow already reported in parts of the city and more snow possible throughout the day. Winds from the north gusting from 25-35 mph could also reduce visibility, especially in open areas.

The heaviest snow is expected across the state's southern counties, with lower amounts in Omaha, where the state high school wrestling meet is set to begin on Thursday, and in Grand Island, where the cheer and dance state championships will be decided.

Many other school activities on Thursday have been postponed or canceled.

