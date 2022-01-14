LPS calls off school for next three Fridays amid staffing crisis

Last week, 438 students tested positive. Before that, the biggest one-week total was 235 the week after Thanksgiving, and last school year the highest that number ever reached in one week was 143.

While those numbers are sobering, officials' biggest concern perhaps is schools' ability to staff classrooms, kitchens, buses and more with a record number of staff members gone in the first two weeks of the second semester due to testing positive or contact tracing.

Add in a lack of substitutes to cover those absences, and it equals a staffing crisis never before seen since the pandemic started almost two years ago.

Over 100 staff members have tested positive with more than 350 in quarantine this week, as of early Friday. Last week, the number of staff in quarantine was 281, far above the previous high this year of 145 just after Thanksgiving.

But there are simply not enough substitutes to fill the void, meaning teachers have been forced to abandon time they would typically use to plan lessons to cover classes -- a problem that has essentially plagued LPS since students returned to in-person learning in the fall of 2020.