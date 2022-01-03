LPS brings back all-school mask requirement amid concerns over post-holiday staffing shortage

In a December news conference in which the mask requirement for middle school and high school students was initially dropped, Joel said the issue of masking and vaccines had become one of personal responsibility.

While he still believes that time will come, Joel added there simply isn't enough information on the omicron variant and how it will impact Lincoln.

"We have to make sure the odds are in our favor," he said.

LPS also announced changes to its quarantine and isolation policies on the heels of loosened restrictions from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials. The updated guidelines spell out how masking will work if and when the district drops its requirement.

Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 will now have to stay home for only five days from when the test was taken. If the positive individual does not have symptoms -- or if symptoms are improving -- that person can return on the sixth day but must wear a mask for five days.

But what exactly defines symptoms as improving? New LPS guidelines handed down from the CDC spell that out now too: