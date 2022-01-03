LPS brings back all-school mask requirement amid concerns over post-holiday staffing shortage

Concerns over a possible post-holiday staffing crisis and surge in cases are among the reasons Lincoln Public Schools will now require masks in all schools when classes resume Wednesday.
LPS announced the change to its Safe Return to School Plan on Monday, less than two weeks since the health department dropped a countywide mask mandate and the district said it would only require masks for elementary school students and staff in the second semester.
But warnings from health officials about a likely surge in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant and holiday gatherings forced district officials to revisit the plan sooner than expected.
"We're hearing from a number of staff who are fully vaccinated who've come down with the variant," Superintendent Steve Joel told the Journal Star on Monday. "We don't know how many absences that leads to come Wednesday."
Under the new guidelines, LPS will require masks for everyone inside school district buildings and on buses before, during and after school -- including at athletic events -- starting Tuesday.
LPS will review the mask requirement in consultation with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and announce any changes Jan. 28 unless community conditions improve.
Nearly 1,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster County and over 100 were hospitalized last week. And with the arrival of the omicron variant -- believed to be more transmissible but possibly less severe than previous strains -- health officials are sounding the alarm.
"I think a lot of people are really nervous about what this variant represents," Joel said.
Omaha Public Schools announced last month it would continue requiring masks in the new year, and Omaha Westside announced last week it too would return to a mask requirement.
That spurred a wave of backlash and threats aimed at the district, according to Superintendent Mike Lucas, who posted on Twitter that Westside would not be intimidated by threats, hateful messages, obscene texts, phone calls or “promises of physical altercations.”
Joel said feedback in Lincoln has largely remained civil, but he acknowledged that some in the community will likely balk at the district's latest move.
"This right now is the best decision, and I'm sure emails will come with strong opinions," he said.
The fact that some middle school and high school students have not received a COVID booster also factored into the district's decision to keep all students and staff in masks. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized Pfizer's booster vaccine for children ages 12-15.
In a December news conference in which the mask requirement for middle school and high school students was initially dropped, Joel said the issue of masking and vaccines had become one of personal responsibility.
While he still believes that time will come, Joel added there simply isn't enough information on the omicron variant and how it will impact Lincoln.
"We have to make sure the odds are in our favor," he said.
LPS also announced changes to its quarantine and isolation policies on the heels of loosened restrictions from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials. The updated guidelines spell out how masking will work if and when the district drops its requirement.
Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 will now have to stay home for only five days from when the test was taken. If the positive individual does not have symptoms -- or if symptoms are improving -- that person can return on the sixth day but must wear a mask for five days.
But what exactly defines symptoms as improving? New LPS guidelines handed down from the CDC spell that out now too:
* The individual must be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication.
* Any rashes must be gone or a note from a medical provider must say the rash is not contagious.
* Eyes contain no drainage or a note from medical provider states the individual is not contagious.
* No vomiting or diarrhea for 24 hours.
* Persistent cough is resolved without the use of cough suppressants
* A doctor's note gives the individual clearance to return.
Anyone identified as a close contact -- identified as someone who was around a person with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes where one or both people were not wearing masks -- but does not have symptoms can stay at school must wear a mask for 10 days.
Close contacts who develop symptoms during the 10-day period must be tested and monitor symptoms before returning to school.
Those who have ongoing exposure to a positive case -- such as a family member at home -- are asked to stay at home until the positive person completes the five-day isolation period. That individual can return as long as they remain symptom-free and wear a mask for 10 days.
"I think what we're finding is that a number of students have isolated that didn't develop symptoms," Joel said. "We think that this is going to help us raise our attendance rates."
Since each case is different, the guidelines are not "black and white" district officials said, and LPS encouraged parents to contact their school's nurse for guidance about specific cases.
