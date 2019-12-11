LPS bond supporters say poll shows broad support for $290 million proposal

The numbers aren’t new to those who’ve been following LPS’ work toward a bond resolution -- including pulling together two broad-based community groups to make recommendations on high schools and other district space needs.

Since Moore retired seven years ago as associate superintendent, the district’s enrollment has grown by 6,000 students.

Today, LPS’ high schools are at 115% capacity, including five of the district’s six high schools with more than 2,000 students and two with more than 2,300. New athletic facilities will relieve overcrowding on Seacrest and Beechner fields, she said.

Opening the Stevens Creek watershed for development will spur more housing to the east, starting in the northeast part of town, which illustrates the need for a new elementary school at 102nd and Holdrege streets, she said.

And a new wing for early childhood education students and kindergartners at Arnold Elementary in Air Park, as well as classroom additions at Wysong Elemetnary, will increase the district’s capacity to educate preschoolers, Moore said.

Early childhood education is one of the fastest-growing populations in the district, Moore said, with 600 additional students over the past five years.