LPS bond supporters say poll shows broad support for $290 million proposal

A committee kicked off a nine-week campaign in support of the Lincoln Public Schools' $290 million bond issue Wednesday morning with the results of a poll that indicates there’s broad community support.
The poll, conducted by Chism Strategies, surveyed 665 “likely voters” last month by phone or text. Of those respondents, 67% supported the bond issue -- the same percentage by which the 2014 LPS bond issue passed. That support increased to 78% when surveyors asked if they would support a bond “if it meant no new taxes.”
The bond issue would take advantage of recently retired bond debt, which means its passage would not require an increase in the tax levy currently in place to pay off the district’s bond debt. Even without an increase in the tax rate, taxpayers could pay more taxes if the value of their home increases.
The committee, headed by retired LPS administrator Marilyn Moore and Lincoln attorney Max Rodenburg, gathered in the Haymarket's FUSE Coworking building Wednesday morning along with a host of business and education leaders, City Council and Lancaster County Board members who support the effort.
“Lincoln is a growing city, that’s no surprise to anyone here,” Moore said. “There are lots of things that impact growth and good schools are a part of that.”
She made the case for the need for the bond projects, including two new high schools, district athletic facilities, an elementary school and additions to and renovation of other schools.
The numbers aren’t new to those who’ve been following LPS’ work toward a bond resolution -- including pulling together two broad-based community groups to make recommendations on high schools and other district space needs.
Since Moore retired seven years ago as associate superintendent, the district’s enrollment has grown by 6,000 students.
Today, LPS’ high schools are at 115% capacity, including five of the district’s six high schools with more than 2,000 students and two with more than 2,300. New athletic facilities will relieve overcrowding on Seacrest and Beechner fields, she said.
Opening the Stevens Creek watershed for development will spur more housing to the east, starting in the northeast part of town, which illustrates the need for a new elementary school at 102nd and Holdrege streets, she said.
And a new wing for early childhood education students and kindergartners at Arnold Elementary in Air Park, as well as classroom additions at Wysong Elemetnary, will increase the district’s capacity to educate preschoolers, Moore said.
Early childhood education is one of the fastest-growing populations in the district, Moore said, with 600 additional students over the past five years.
“Early childhood (education) is one of the most essential places where we can truly make a life-sustaining, a life-changing difference for our youngest learners,” she said. “And the earlier we can start that the better their chances for being successful learners all the way through.”
The campaign will give presentations to any interested community groups and will host a rally at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on Jan. 9, she said. Their website is greatschoolslnk.org.
Nick Cusick, a business owner who co-chaired the group that made recommendations on the bond issue to the school board, said supporters are “confident, but not complacent” about passage of the bond issue, which he thinks much of the community as well as local public and elected officials support.
“We feel strongly we have a good case,” he said. “Our process has been robust, we’ve had a lot of input. We didn’t just get to the finish line quickly ... I think that will make a difference.”
