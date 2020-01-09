LPS bond supporters ramp up campaign with rally

About 100 supporters turned out Thursday evening for a rally promoting the Lincoln Public Schools $290 million bond issue, which voters will be asked to weigh in on at a special election Feb. 11.

Great Schools for Great Kids, the community group spearheading the bond campaign, organized the rally at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, where the district’s science focus program has been operating for 22 years.

Numerous city, county and education officials attended, and students offered testimonials about their positive experiences at school -- including two Lincoln North Star students who started their own tutoring nonprofit.

Marilyn Moore, former associate superintendent at LPS and co-chair of the campaign, focused on some of the bond issue's biggest selling points: the need to reduce high school overcrowding, significant and continued enrollment growth, that bond projects are planned across the city and that the bond issue won’t require an increase in the tax rate.

The bond proceeds would build two smaller high schools in northwest and southeast Lincoln and an elementary school in northeast Lincoln. They would go toward two new athletic complexes and complete additions and renovations to numerous other schools.