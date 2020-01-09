LPS bond supporters hold rally at zoo

About 100 supporters turned out Thursday evening for a rally promoting the Lincoln Public Schools $290 million bond issue, which voters will be asked to weigh in on at a special election Feb. 11.
Great Schools for Great Kids, the community group spearheading the bond campaign, organized the rally at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, where the district’s science focus program has been operating for 22 years.
Numerous city, county and education officials attended, and students offered testimonials about their positive experiences at school -- including two Lincoln North Star students who started their own tutoring nonprofit.
Marilyn Moore, former associate superintendent at LPS and co-chair of the campaign, focused on some of the bond issue's biggest selling points: the need to reduce high school overcrowding, significant and continued enrollment growth, that bond projects are planned across the city and that the bond issue won’t require an increase in the tax rate.
The bond proceeds would build two smaller high schools in northwest and southeast Lincoln and an elementary school in northeast Lincoln. They would go toward two new athletic complexes and complete additions and renovations to numerous other schools.
Across town at North Star High School, about 10 people attended the first of several informational meetings hosted by LPS officials. Attendees had some questions, but no one clearly opposed to the bond issue spoke.
At the rally, Kimberly Goins, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County, said LPS is the most equitable district with which she's ever been associated -- and early childhood education is an important part of that.
One of the bond projects is an addition to Arnold Elementary for preschool and kindergartners.
“High-quality education is a great equalizer. If we can give them a great start, they’ll have a great finish,” Goins said.
Campaign organizers showed several ads featuring students — and LPS graduate and former Husker football player Jerald Foster — that have already begun to run on cable and local network affiliate stations.
In the coming weeks, organizers will conduct presentations to interested organizations, spread the word on social media and plant as many yard signs as possible.
The Lancaster County Election Commissioner will mail ballots to registered voters on Jan. 20. They are due back by 5 p.m. Feb. 11. For more information visit: greatschoolslnk.org.
