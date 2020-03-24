LPS bond projects moving ahead despite uncertainty caused by pandemic

That said, action by the Federal Reserve to calm the market may be working, he said.

The resolution gives the district the ability to sell bonds with tax-exempt or taxable interest, to do a competitive or negotiated sale of up to $200 million and to allow them until Sept. 1 to sell the first series of bonds. Typically, the district has used tax-exempt bonds in a competitive market.

The resolution gives district officials the ability to make the best decisions possible in the coming months, said Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs.

The board passed a resolution allowing the district to refinance a 2014 bond issue if the market became favorable, though it’s not something it is considering now, Standish said.

Earlier this week, the contractor for the South Beltway project announced that uncertainty in the municipal bond market meant it hasn’t been able to secure financing, though state transportation officials said construction would continue.

Market concerns aside, Wieskamp said the fact that schools have closed indefinitely will give LPS staff an opportunity to get ahead on regular maintenance and deep cleaning custodial staff typically does during the summer, when finding space free from summer activities can be challenging, he said.