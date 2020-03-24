LPS bond projects moving ahead despite uncertainty caused by pandemic

Lincoln Public Schools will continue work on projects planned as part of a $290 million bond issue approved by voters in February before efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus swept across Lincoln.
“We’re continuing to move forward,” LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp told the school board’s planning committee Tuesday afternoon.
That includes 17 proposals LPS received for design work on four bond projects: a new elementary school in northeast Lincoln; classroom additions to Wysong Elementary School; indoor air-quality projects at Park Middle School and Everett Elementary; and updates to Northeast High School’s specialty classrooms such as family consumer science and art.
Wieskamp said staff narrowed the proposals down to 12 and will begin interviews in the coming weeks.
That said, the school board Tuesday passed a resolution that would give LPS officials and their financial advisers more flexibility to respond to a volatile bond market in deciding how to package the bonds for sale and when to sell them.
“What is happening with the bond market is the same as the stock market, where there’s been tremendous movement in the price of bonds,” said Scott Keene, managing director at Piper Jaffray who advises LPS. “The panic that had settled into the stock market that had everyone selling stocks, the same thing started happening in the bond market, so traditional buyers of municipal bonds became sellers.”
That said, action by the Federal Reserve to calm the market may be working, he said.
The resolution gives the district the ability to sell bonds with tax-exempt or taxable interest, to do a competitive or negotiated sale of up to $200 million and to allow them until Sept. 1 to sell the first series of bonds. Typically, the district has used tax-exempt bonds in a competitive market.
The resolution gives district officials the ability to make the best decisions possible in the coming months, said Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs.
The board passed a resolution allowing the district to refinance a 2014 bond issue if the market became favorable, though it’s not something it is considering now, Standish said.
Earlier this week, the contractor for the South Beltway project announced that uncertainty in the municipal bond market meant it hasn’t been able to secure financing, though state transportation officials said construction would continue.
Market concerns aside, Wieskamp said the fact that schools have closed indefinitely will give LPS staff an opportunity to get ahead on regular maintenance and deep cleaning custodial staff typically does during the summer, when finding space free from summer activities can be challenging, he said.
That work includes a three-week maintenance on swimming pools the district does every two years and refinishing gym floors.
“We really see this as an opportunity," Wieskamp said.
The only reason both maintenance and construction work might stop, he said, is if the state or city would allow only essential workers, and how officials defined such workers.
The Lincoln Board of Education also approved the first bids related to the bond issue Tuesday, including a $1.3 million bid to Gana Trucking & Excavating for grading land LPS bought along Northwest 48th Street on the southern end of Air Park for one of two new high schools.
The other two projects fall under the umbrella of “infrastructure” — $16 million earmarked in the bond issue for ongoing maintenance work needed at existing schools.
Those approved include $137,140 for new bleachers in the Lincoln High gym and $1.75 million for a roofing project at Southeast. LPS awarded the roofing bid to Sprague Roofing Co. and the bleacher project to Heartland Seating of Shawnee, Kansas.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of a farmstead on the northeast corner of the 119-acre high school site in northwest Lincoln.
It also learned the cost of the backup data center in the basement of the district office will be $846,750, considerably less than the $1.1 million guaranteed maximum price agreed upon with construction manager Cheever Construction.
The board also voted to change the school calendar so there would be no school on Election Day in anticipation of a record turnout. The Lancaster County Election Commissioner has 22 polling sites located at three high schools, seven middle schools and 12 elementary schools.
To compensate for students taking off Nov. 3, they’ll be in school Oct. 15, which is now part of fall break.
