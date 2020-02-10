LPS bond issue question will be answered Tuesday, but there's still time to vote

The process of answering the $290 million question is already underway.
Monday, the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office began tabulating ballots in the special mail-in election on the Lincoln Public Schools' proposed $290 million bond issue.
The office had received about 55,000 ballots by noon Monday, about the same as it had received by the same time in 2014, when voters approved a $153 million LPS bond issue.
Though the number of ballots returned is now on par with the 2014 bond issue, they came in more slowly than six years ago, which Election Commissioner Dave Shively suspects is because there’s a slower turnaround time for mail delivery, since all Lincoln mail is now sorted in Omaha.
Voters can still have their voices heard on the issue by dropping ballots off at the election commissioner’s office, 601 N. 46th St., by 5 p.m. Tuesday. There's a drop box outside.
It's too late to drop ballots in the mail.
The election commissioner’s office delivered more than 155,000 ballots to registered voters in mid-January.
If voters approve the bond issue, the district will build two new, smaller high schools in southeast and northwest Lincoln, a new elementary school in northeast Lincoln, contribute money toward new shared athletic complexes and complete additions and renovations to a number of other schools.
This is the second mail-in election for an LPS bond issue. The first, in 2014, was the largest mail-in election in the state, and it improved turnout substantially. In a traditional election on a $250 million LPS bond in 2006, voter turnout was 24% (37,632 voters). In the 2014 mail-in election, it was 36% (58,862 voters).
If the same number of voters return ballots for this election as in 2014, the percentage will be slightly lower because there are more registered voters, Shively said.
The cost of the election, paid by LPS, is about $300,000. LPS officials argue that a special election ahead of the May primary will save them more than that in construction costs by being able to start construction earlier.
Shively said he expects to have preliminary returns with at least 80%-85% of the votes counted by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Final results, he said, should be released between 6 and 7 p.m.
A few reminders for voters who turn in their ballots Tuesday:
* The oath on the Ballot Identification Envelope must be signed for the vote to be counted.
* Mark the ballot with black ink, which is more easily read by the machines. Ballots marked with other ink will be counted by workers.
* Only one ballot can be placed in a signed envelope.
* A device for voters with a disability is available in the election office and can be used until 5 p.m.
