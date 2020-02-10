LPS bond issue question will be answered today, but there's still time to vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is the second mail-in election for an LPS bond issue. The first, in 2014, was the largest mail-in election in the state, and it improved turnout substantially. In a traditional election on a $250 million LPS bond in 2006, voter turnout was 24% (37,632 voters). In the 2014 mail-in election, it was 36% (58,862 voters).

If the same number of voters return ballots for this election as in 2014, the percentage will be slightly lower because there are more registered voters, Shively said.

The cost of the election, paid by LPS, is about $300,000. LPS officials argue that a special election ahead of the May primary will save them more than that in construction costs by being able to start construction earlier.

Shively said he expects to have preliminary returns with at least 80%-85% of the votes counted by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Final results, he said, should be released between 6 and 7 p.m.

A few reminders for voters who turn in their ballots Tuesday:

* The oath on the Ballot Identification Envelope must be signed for the vote to be counted.

* Mark the ballot with black ink, which is more easily read by the machines. Ballots marked with other ink will be counted by workers.