LPS board passes $290 million bond resolution, now it's up to voters

LPS joins several other southeastern Nebraska districts that have recently floated bond issues to build new or add on to existing high schools.

Last year, Omaha Public Schools, Bennington, Gretna, Elkhorn and Papillion-La Vista Community Schools all successfully passed bond issues.

OPS’ $409.9 million bond issue will, among other things, pay for two new high schools. Elkhorn will also get a new high school. The bond issues in Gretna, Papillion-La Vista and Bennington will pay for additions to existing high schools, among other projects.

The bond issues in those school districts, except Bennington, required an increase in the tax rate.

LPS is taking advantage of recently retired bond debt, which means it will not raise the tax rate.

The $290 million will pay for $287.5 million in building projects; the remainder will be used for bond-related expenses.

The most high-profile of those projects is building two new high schools to reduce overcrowding in the district’s six existing high schools.

Each of the schools would be built for 1,000 students, but with core facilities so that they could be expanded to handle double that amount, the size of the six existing high schools.