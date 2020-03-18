You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LPS board gives administrators emergency powers so officials can respond to unfolding pandemic
View Comments
editor's pick

LPS board gives administrators emergency powers so officials can respond to unfolding pandemic

The Lincoln Board of Education on Wednesday gave district officials the authority to alter the work schedules of its more than 6,000 employees and make other decisions without board approval in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic plays out.

It’s only the second time in recent history that the board has approved such an emergency powers resolution. The first was in May 2011, when the district office building burned to the ground.

“The world has changed a lot in a very short amount of time and we need to give our superintendent the ability to act in a short amount of time in the best interests of our kids,” said board member Don Mayhew.

The resolution, passed unanimously by the board, allows Superintendent Steve Joel and other top administrators to act quickly in a rapidly changing situation, said Jim Gessford, the attorney who represents the board.

LPS to transition to weekly meal distribution for students while schools are closed

The resolution ratifies actions the district already has taken in regard to the coronavirus pandemic and will remain in effect until the board decides the emergency is over.

After the board passed the resolution, LPS administrators sent an email to staff, saying supervisors would direct employees’ work assignments, the district wouldn’t authorize overtime and insurance coverage would continue.

High school soccer coaches leading teams that don't know if they'll get to play a game

Most employees — including teachers and para-educators — won’t report to work, but will remain on call and supervisors will let them know what work they’re expected to do. They'll be paid as if they are working. Some hourly employees, such as gifted mentors and interpreters, will be paid when asked to work. 

Administrators, office personnel and some others will initially report to work and will be directed by supervisors. They’ll be paid normally.

Employees who can’t work as directed will need to use leave or not be paid.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Hot food at Capitol discontinued
Nebraska Legislature
editor's pick topical

Hot food at Capitol discontinued

  • JoAnne Young
  • Updated

Hy-Vee at the Capitol had a contract to supply lunch meals and sandwiches weekdays until the end of the legislative session, but because of COVID-19 concerns it has decided to shut down its operation early.

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks
Lifestyles
editor's pick web only

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks

  • Pat Sangimino
  • Updated

The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.

Education logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
LPS will remain closed indefinitely
Education

LPS will remain closed indefinitely

  • Updated

Superintendent Steve Joel said he’s been getting lots of questions from families about everything from graduation ceremonies to spring sports to prom and he doesn’t have all the answers yet. But they’re working on it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News