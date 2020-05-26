LPS board elects new leadership

The Lincoln Board of Education unanimously elected longtime board member Kathy Danek as its newest president Tuesday.
As part of the annual officer elections, the board unanimously elected Bob Rauner as vice president. Rauner is the newest member of the board, elected a year ago.
The board also selected Don Mayhew to sit on the group that oversees The Career Academy with Southeast Community College.
The board also elected Lanny Boswell as president and Annie Mumgaard as vice president of the Education Service Unit, which handles much of the district’s evaluation and assessment work.
Sarah Salem, LPS director of continuous improvement and professional learning, was approved as administrator of the ESU.
