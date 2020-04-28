LPS board considers 2022-23 school calendar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lincoln Board of Education considered the 2022-23 school calendar Tuesday, an optimistic action that assumes life will have resumed to some sense of normalcy and students will be back in their classrooms by then.

The student calendar follows what has become a regular formula: taking winter break at the end of first semester, having quarters about 42 days long, not giving students time off right before major state, local or national assessments and making sure the last day of school falls after the end of NSAA-sanctioned spring sports.

For the 2022-23 year, the first day of school would fall on Aug. 15 and the last day of school on May 25.

Vacation days for students would include:

* Fall break Oct. 17-18 (end of first quarter).

* Thanksgiving break: Nov. 23-25.

* Winter break: Dec. 23-Jan. 3.

* Spring break (end of third quarter): March 13-17.

* Final break: April 7-10.

The board is expected to approve the calendar at its May 26 meeting.

