LPS board considers $16.7 million bid for geothermal system, other renovations at Park Middle

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday considered one of the biggest bond projects beyond the two new high schools: a $16.7 million bid for an indoor air-quality project at Park Middle School.

The projects at Park and Everett Elementary School are the last of $243 million in work begun 20 years ago to add geothermal heating and cooling systems and make other renovations to bring the older schools up to date.

The low bid went to Hausmann Construction, which is also acting as construction manager for the new high schools in southeast and northwest Lincoln. The other bids were $16.9 million from Sampson Construction and $17.6 million from BIC Construction. All three companies are based in Lincoln.

The board already approved two previous bids for the Park project that totaled about $1.5 million. One bid was to dig the wellfield, the other for moving the parking lot from off Eighth Street to Sixth Street.

Together, the bids come in about $4 million below budget, said LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp. The $18.3 million is the “bricks and mortar” part of the project. The total cost will be significantly higher. The original estimate was $32.4 million. With $4 million in savings, that would be closer to $28 million.