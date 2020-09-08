LPS board considers $13 million in bids for work on two new high schools

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved $13.2 million in bids for construction work on two new high schools in the city, the signature projects on the bond issue voters approved in February.
Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs, said many of the bids on bond projects, including the ones approved Tuesday, have been coming in below estimates because of the slowing of construction in the city because of the pandemic.
Much of the debate on the $290 million bond issue focused on whether to build one or two new high schools, and the board decided on two: one near 70th Street and Saltillo Road in southeast Lincoln, the other on the south end of Air Park, just north of Interstate 80 on the northwest edge of town.
The $135 million price tag will build schools with about half the capacity of the city’s six existing high schools, but with core facilities large enough for easy expansion to accommodate 2,000 students in the future.
Each of the new high schools will include shared athletic competition sites, though those facilities will need private donations to be completed.
The five contracts were bid through Hausmann Construction, which the district hired as its construction manager for the two new high schools.
As a “construction manager at risk,” the company is overseeing the project and will decide a maximum price to build the two high schools, and will be responsible for any costs that exceed that price.
The board approved the $587,000 contract with Hausmann despite objections from other construction companies that had concerns over the bid process and the Hausmann bid, which was dramatically lower than the other two bids.
The northwest school will open first, in 2022, followed the next year by the southeast high school.
Work on the northwest site is already underway, and Tuesday, the board considered two bids specifically for that site: a $875,820 bid for hoisting equipment and a $406,000 bid for load-bearing beam structures for floors.
Patriot Steel and Erection of Omaha was the lowest of three bids on the hoisting equipment, and Lincoln’s Concrete Industries was the sole bidder on the beam structures.
Three other bids involve work on both sites: An $8.4 million bid by Midwest Masonry in Lincoln for masonry work (one of two bids); $1.4 million to K-2 Construction in Lincoln for labor, materials and equipment related to utilities (one of five bids); and $2.2 million to Patriot on a steel and precasting package.
Other bond projects include a new elementary school in northeast Lincoln, classroom additions to Wysong Elementary School and Scott Middle School, indoor air-quality projects at Park Middle School and Everett Elementary and an addition to Arnold Elementary.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
