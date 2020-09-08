LPS board considers $13 million in bids for work on two new high schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved $13.2 million in bids for construction work on two new high schools in the city, the signature projects on the bond issue voters approved in February.

Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs, said many of the bids on bond projects, including the ones approved Tuesday, have been coming in below estimates because of the slowing of construction in the city because of the pandemic.

Much of the debate on the $290 million bond issue focused on whether to build one or two new high schools, and the board decided on two: one near 70th Street and Saltillo Road in southeast Lincoln, the other on the south end of Air Park, just north of Interstate 80 on the northwest edge of town.

The $135 million price tag will build schools with about half the capacity of the city’s six existing high schools, but with core facilities large enough for easy expansion to accommodate 2,000 students in the future.

Each of the new high schools will include shared athletic competition sites, though those facilities will need private donations to be completed.

The five contracts were bid through Hausmann Construction, which the district hired as its construction manager for the two new high schools.