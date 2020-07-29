You are the owner of this article.
LPS board approves more pandemic-related purchases
LPS board approves more pandemic-related purchases

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved two more purchases related to remote learning and keeping schools clean during a pandemic.

The board approved a $148,500 bid from Amazon for 1,500 document cameras that will allow teachers to teach both in-class and remotely. LPS plans to bring students back to school beginning Aug. 12, but has given parents the option of having their children learn remotely. Students who learn remotely will use Zoom to participate in classes when they’re in session.

Face masks, hand-washing, screening, distancing foundation of LPS reopening plan

The board also approved a $30,400 bid from Apples and More in Bellevue for 20,000 16-ounce spray bottles for staff to use to clean schools and classrooms. One of the rules in the reopening plan is that custodians will clean common areas twice a day; elementary school teachers will do the same with their classrooms, and secondary teachers will clean their rooms between each class.

In June, the board approved the $260,000 purchase of 100,000 masks, over the objection of numerous parents who came to the board meeting to voice their objections to the district's decision to require students and staff to wear masks. The board also approved spending $352,470 for Chromebook bags so younger students who typically leave their Chromebooks at school can take them home for remote learning, if necessary.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

LPS officials have said they don’t yet know the financial impact of the pandemic for the coming year and won’t know the cost implications of remote learning to close out the most recent school year until the end of August.

If the fourth quarter’s remote learning — which will include some savings in costs such as transportation and utilities — ends up costing more money, the district will use cash reserves to cover the expenses. LPS also will get about $6 million in federal coronavirus relief aid.

Teachers union asks LPS to delay full school reopening in face of spiking COVID-19 cases
State teachers union asks Gov. Ricketts to support mask mandates

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

