LPS board approves more bids for work on new high schools

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved $14 million in bids for the two new high schools being built with part of a $290 million bond issue approved by voters in February.
Work is underway at the site of the northwest high school, on the southern end of Air Park along Northwest 48th Street, where officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Sunday.
For instance, Gana Trucking & Excavating already won a $1.3 million bid to do the grading work at the northwest site. On Tuesday, the board approved a $1.26 million bid to the same company for the same grading work on the south site, near 70th Street and Saltillo Road. The bid was about $1 million less than the other two bids, which Operations Director Scott Wieskamp said was in part because the company is so near the southeast school site.
The board approved two other bids for work on both sites: $12.4 million to Gregg Electric Co. in Lincoln for electrical work and $334,894 to Stutzman Sealants and Sons in Lincoln for waterproofing and drain tiles.
Hausmann Construction is the construction manager at-risk, and as such is bidding the work, though the bids must be approved by the board. As construction manager, the company will have to build the high schools for a price agreed on with LPS and will be responsible for any costs above that price.
The high schools will be smaller than existing high schools but with core facilities large enough to add on to double the capacity. LPS officials estimated the cost of each school at $135 million.
Both high schools will include shared athletic competition facilities, though private donations are needed as well.
The northwest school will open in 2022, the southeast school in 2023.
