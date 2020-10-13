LPS board approves deal to buy land in west Lincoln and sell Spirit Park to developer

Spirit Park — 62.5 acres near 84th and O streets where Lincoln Public Schools and YMCA soccer matches have been played for years — may not be long for this world.
The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved a deal with Southwest Folsom Development in which LPS would exchange Spirit Park for 18.7 acres west of U.S. 77 as a future elementary school site.
As part of the exchange, the developer also would pay LPS $2.3 million, but the deal leaves the developer an out: if the development company, which lists Tom White as the registered agent, decides it doesn’t want Spirit Park, it could opt out of the exchange and LPS would pay $786,240 for the land in west Lincoln.
Scott Wieskamp, LPS operations director, told the board the district has long been eyeing land in that part of the city — north of Old Cheney Road between Southwest 12th and South Folsom streets — because of ongoing development in that part of town and because the city has identified that area as one of its priorities for development in its comprehensive plan update.
LPS has owned the land at 84th and O streets since it acquired the previous State Farm headquarters at 59th and O streets as its district offices decades ago. The YMCA built soccer fields on the Spirit Park site and holds games there regularly, as does LPS.
If the exchange goes forward, the developer has indicated plans to begin grading the land for redevelopment next spring. That means soccer games could continue on the fields through this year, but by next spring, both the YMCA and LPS would have to find alternative sites.
Wieskamp said LPS is looking into other options now, and in another year could have new fields open on the site of a new southeast high school, a year ahead of the school's scheduled opening.
The district plans to build two new high schools — one in northwest Lincoln and one in southeast Lincoln — as part of a $290 million bond issue passed by voters in February. Both sites will have shared athletic facilities, and soccer fields will be at the southeast school site near 70th Street and Saltillo Road.
The northwest high school will open in 2022, with the southeast high school to follow in 2023.
Each Lincoln school's ranking in state evaluations
LPS
Adams Elementary
Arnold Elementary
Beattie Elementary
Belmont Elementary
Brownell Elementary
Calvert Elementary
Campbell Elementary
Cavett Elementary
Clinton Elementary
Eastridge Elementary
Elliott Elementary
Everett Elementary
Fredstrom Elementary
Hartley Elementary
Hill Elementary
Holmes Elementary
Humann Elementary
Huntington Elementary
Kahoa Elementary
Kloefkorn Elementary
Kooser Elementary
Lakeview Elementary
Maxey Elementary
McPhee Elementary
Meadow Lane Elementary
Morley Elementary
Norwood Park Elementary
Pershing Elementary
Prescott Elementary
Pyrtle Elementary
Randolph Elementary
Riley Elementary
Roper Elementary
Rousseau Elementary
Saratoga Elementary
Sheridan Elementary
West Lincoln Elementary
Wysong Elementary
Zeman Elementary
Culler Middle School
Dawes Middle School
Goodrich Middle School
Irving Middle School
Lefler Middle School
Lux Middle School
Mickle Middle School
Moore Middle School
Park Middle School
Pound Middle School
Schoo Middle School
Scott Middle School
Lincoln East
Lincoln High
North Star
Northeast
Southeast
Southwest
State of Nebraska
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!