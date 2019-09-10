It took three years, but skylights at 14 schools damaged in a hailstorm that pummeled Lincoln with softball-sized hail in May 2016 will finally be replaced.
The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved a bid from SGH Redglazing Holdings of Omaha for $2.4 million to replace 159 skylights at the schools — money that will come from the district’s insurance fund.
That’s the last of the repairs from one of the most costly storms to hit the city, which caused about $1 million damage to the still-under-construction Moore Middle School.
That damage was repaired first, but it took two years of haggling with the insurance company before the district reached an agreement to fix Kloefkorn Elementary School's damaged roof for $521,500.
It took another four months to settle on the amount to fix the skylights.