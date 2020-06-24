You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LPS board approves annexation agreement for new high school land in southeast Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

LPS board approves annexation agreement for new high school land in southeast Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
New high schools site designs

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved an agreement with the city to annex 143 acres near 70th Street and Saltillo Road where the district plans to build one of two new high schools.

As part of the agreement, LPS will oversee the design and construction of roads, utilities and other infrastructure, which will cost an estimated $4.95 million. The city will reimburse the district for $2.25 million of the cost.

LPS plans to build two new high schools -- one on the south end of Air Park in northwest Lincoln, and the other one on the land it bought in southeast Lincoln near the site of the planned South Beltway -- as part of a $290 million bond issue passed by voters in February.

District athletic facilities will be built at both sites, though bond money will pay for only a portion of them. District officials plan to seek donations to cover the rest of the cost.

Work has already begun on the site of the northwest school, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022. The southeast school will open the following year.

The City Council also must approve the agreement.

+1 
LPS logo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News