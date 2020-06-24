LPS board approves annexation agreement for new high school land in southeast Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved an agreement with the city to annex 143 acres near 70th Street and Saltillo Road where the district plans to build one of two new high schools.

As part of the agreement, LPS will oversee the design and construction of roads, utilities and other infrastructure, which will cost an estimated $4.95 million. The city will reimburse the district for $2.25 million of the cost.

LPS plans to build two new high schools -- one on the south end of Air Park in northwest Lincoln, and the other one on the land it bought in southeast Lincoln near the site of the planned South Beltway -- as part of a $290 million bond issue passed by voters in February.

District athletic facilities will be built at both sites, though bond money will pay for only a portion of them. District officials plan to seek donations to cover the rest of the cost.

Work has already begun on the site of the northwest school, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022. The southeast school will open the following year.

The City Council also must approve the agreement.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

