LPS board approves $460 million budget for coming year with $11 million in cuts

The Lincoln Board of Education approved a $460.4 million budget Tuesday that reflects $11 million in cuts and $14.4 million from the cash reserve.
The proposed 2020-21 general fund budget — just less than a half a percent, or $1.8 million, more than the current budget — includes 37 fewer teachers, at least seven fewer media specialists, 10 fewer paraeducators and five fewer high school coordinators, all cuts made through attrition or reassignment.
Still, the biggest controversy in the budget was the $508,000 needed to pay LPS’ portion of 12 school resource officers and a threat-assessment officer. Opponents raised the same issues — including exacerbating the school-to-prison pipeline for minority and other marginalized students — brought up two years earlier when LPS and the city created an interlocal agreement to add six school resource officers to middle schools, among other things.
The Black Lives Matter protests prompted opponents to revisit the issue and appeal to LPS to abandon the program, as some other cities have recently done. The speakers came to a hearing on the SRO program, not the budget hearings, and the board voted to keep the program intact.
The budget hearings focused more on a significant drop in state aid and a yet-to-be-determined impact of the pandemic that led to the tight budget, for which the district uses a three-year forecasting model.
The tax rate required to pay for the budget will remain unchanged from this year: $1.237 per $100 of assessed property valuation to fund the general fund, bond debt payments and the Educational Service Unit, which handles much of the district’s professional learning and assessment.
The general fund tax rate will be at the state-imposed lid of $1.05 per $100 of valuation. Last year, it was $1.04, but taxpayers were still assessed that extra penny, which went to the district’s building fund. That penny will now shift back to the general fund.
The 17.2 cents and 1.5 cents per $100 of valuation on the bond funds and ESU remain unchanged.
That means the owner of a home worth $201,600 — the average value of a home in Lancaster County — will pay $2,494 in taxes to support LPS.
The district comprises more than 60% of a Lincoln resident’s tax bill.
State aid, one of two primary sources of revenue for the district, will drop by $20.2 million to $112.8 million, the second straight year the district’s state aid has dropped. That’s happened largely because of a couple of years of big increases in property tax revenue, smaller enrollment growth, fewer English language learners and no new schools.
Property tax revenue — the second primary sources of district funding — will generate $256.8 million this year. Property valuations increased 3.1%, slightly more than the 3% LPS predicted. The extra $237,000 will be used to reduce the amount needed from the cash reserve.
The biggest expense in the budget is always salaries and will cost the district an additional $12.1 million this year to fund a 2.8% increase in salaries and benefits. The superintendent and LPS executive team froze their salaries.
The district asked all departments to reduce their budgets by 3%, along with out-of-state travel, contracted services and supplies. Staff reductions will save $3.7 million, even with two new school counselors, a coordinator for a program to help struggling students graduate and extra money to teachers taking on additional class periods to make up for smaller staffs.
Among the few budget increases: money to pay for an increase in insurance premiums, as well as funds needed to maintain early childhood education classes no longer funded by state grants, to add two more early childhood classrooms and increase hours for social workers.
Each Lincoln school's ranking in state evaluations
LPS
Adams Elementary
Arnold Elementary
Beattie Elementary
Belmont Elementary
Brownell Elementary
Calvert Elementary
Campbell Elementary
Cavett Elementary
Clinton Elementary
Eastridge Elementary
Elliott Elementary
Everett Elementary
Fredstrom Elementary
Hartley Elementary
Hill Elementary
Holmes Elementary
Humann Elementary
Huntington Elementary
Kahoa Elementary
Kloefkorn Elementary
Kooser Elementary
Lakeview Elementary
Maxey Elementary
McPhee Elementary
Meadow Lane Elementary
Morley Elementary
Norwood Park Elementary
Pershing Elementary
Prescott Elementary
Pyrtle Elementary
Randolph Elementary
Riley Elementary
Roper Elementary
Rousseau Elementary
Saratoga Elementary
Sheridan Elementary
West Lincoln Elementary
Wysong Elementary
Zeman Elementary
Culler Middle School
Dawes Middle School
Goodrich Middle School
Irving Middle School
Lefler Middle School
Lux Middle School
Mickle Middle School
Moore Middle School
Park Middle School
Pound Middle School
Schoo Middle School
Scott Middle School
Lincoln East
Lincoln High
North Star
Northeast
Southeast
Southwest
State of Nebraska
