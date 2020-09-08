LPS board approves $460 million budget for coming year with $11 million in cuts

The tax rate required to pay for the budget will remain unchanged from this year: $1.237 per $100 of assessed property valuation to fund the general fund, bond debt payments and the Educational Service Unit, which handles much of the district’s professional learning and assessment.

The general fund tax rate will be at the state-imposed lid of $1.05 per $100 of valuation. Last year, it was $1.04, but taxpayers were still assessed that extra penny, which went to the district’s building fund. That penny will now shift back to the general fund.

The 17.2 cents and 1.5 cents per $100 of valuation on the bond funds and ESU remain unchanged.

That means the owner of a home worth $201,600 — the average value of a home in Lancaster County — will pay $2,494 in taxes to support LPS.

The district comprises more than 60% of a Lincoln resident’s tax bill.

State aid, one of two primary sources of revenue for the district, will drop by $20.2 million to $112.8 million, the second straight year the district’s state aid has dropped. That’s happened largely because of a couple of years of big increases in property tax revenue, smaller enrollment growth, fewer English language learners and no new schools.