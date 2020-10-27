LPS board approves $21.5 million in bids for new high schools

The Lincoln Board of Education Tuesday approved another $21.5 million in bids for the two high schools being built with part of a $290 million bond issue approved by voters in February.

The seven bids, most of which are for the schools in southeast and northwest Lincoln, were on first reading Tuesday but the board waived second reading and unanimously approved them.

The bids come on top of another set of bids totaling $14 million approved by the board two weeks ago, evidence that work is well underway, especially at the northwest high school site on the southern end of Air Park.

“It is moving rapidly and kind of in a stealth mode because so many other things are going on in our community now,” Lincoln Public Schools Operations Director Scott Wieskamp told a school board committee Tuesday.

The northwest school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022, the southeast school — near 70th Street and Saltillo Road — in 2023.

Hausmann Construction is the construction manager-at-risk, and as such is bidding the work, though the bids must be approved by the board. As construction manager, Hausmann will have to build the high schools for a price agreed upon with LPS and will be responsible for any costs above that price.