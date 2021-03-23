 Skip to main content
LPS board approves 1.53% increase in salary and benefit packages for teachers
LPS board approves 1.53% increase in salary and benefit packages for teachers

  Updated
The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved a one-year agreement with the teacher’s union, a 1.53% increase that means teachers won't get raises beyond regular increases based on longevity and education.

The agreement is considerably smaller than in recent years, a reflection of reductions in state aid and budget uncertainties, according to Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln Education Association officials.

About 94% of LEA's 2,200 members approved the agreement, which covers all LPS teachers.

The salary schedule gives employees between $500 and $1,800 annual pay increases depending on a teacher's years of service and education. Base pay for starting teachers will remain at $46,756.

In recent years, the agreements have included a pay increase beyond that salary schedule and an increase in base pay for new teachers.

The agreement also includes a reduction in two working days and a 2.96% increase in health insurance premiums covered by the district, as well as Social Security and retirement costs.

LEA President Rita Bennett said the agreement reflects that teachers — despite the stress they’ve been under because of the pandemic — understand the budget constraints LPS faces.

The agreement also includes some contractual adjustments supportive of teachers, such as limits on the number and duration of staff meetings, Bennett said. The agreement also includes two new health care plan choices, both of which were piloted in other districts and popular with employees.

State aid to LPS has gone down for two consecutive years, including a $20.2 million reduction this year. That reduction played a big part in the district’s $460.4 million budget, which included $11 million in cuts. LPS officials expect another reduction for the 2021-22 school year.

