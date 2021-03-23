LPS board approves 1.53% increase in salary and benefit packages for teachers

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved a one-year agreement with the teacher’s union, a 1.53% increase that means teachers won't get raises beyond regular increases based on longevity and education.

The agreement is considerably smaller than in recent years, a reflection of reductions in state aid and budget uncertainties, according to Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln Education Association officials.

About 94% of LEA's 2,200 members approved the agreement, which covers all LPS teachers.

The salary schedule gives employees between $500 and $1,800 annual pay increases depending on a teacher's years of service and education. Base pay for starting teachers will remain at $46,756.

In recent years, the agreements have included a pay increase beyond that salary schedule and an increase in base pay for new teachers.

The agreement also includes a reduction in two working days and a 2.96% increase in health insurance premiums covered by the district, as well as Social Security and retirement costs.

LEA President Rita Bennett said the agreement reflects that teachers — despite the stress they’ve been under because of the pandemic — understand the budget constraints LPS faces.