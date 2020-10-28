LPS board approved more planning time for teachers, time off for students

The Lincoln Board of Education approved several more early-release dates and days off for students Tuesday, a way to give stressed and overworked teachers more time to plan lessons that must now include both in-person and remote learners.

LPS officials announced the proposal a couple of weeks ago in response to teachers who say the pace at which they’re being asked to work — because of the extra time needed to plan and figure out technology to accommodate both in-person and remote learners — is unsustainable without more time to prepare and plan.

The proposal came before the board on first reading, but it waived second reading and unanimously approved the changes Tuesday. The Lincoln Education Association, which represents LPS teachers, worked with school officials on the proposal and President Rita Bennett thanked the board, while acknowledging the work to help teachers isn't done.

Associate Superintendent for Instruction Matt Larson said the state education department's decision to loosen requirements for how many hours of instruction students must have each year helped. LPS is not at the limits yet, Larson said, but tried to make it equal between grade levels, and high schools are now closest to those state limits.