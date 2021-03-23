LPS bids — Lincoln school board considers $37.5M in bids for work on new high schools

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday considered $37.5 million in bids for the new high schools being built in southeast and northwest Lincoln — the two biggest projects of a $290 million bond issue approved by voters last year.
The 44 bid packages comprise all but a “handful” of remaining work on the high schools, said Lincoln Public Schools Operations Director Scott Wieskamp.
All the bid packages fall under the guaranteed maximum price agreed upon by Hausmann Construction, the company hired by LPS to be construction manager on the projects. As such, Hausmann agreed to build the two high schools for $123.8 million, which means if the project goes over budget, it’s the company’s responsibility, not the district’s.
The guaranteed maximum price includes a $3.2 million contingency fee to account for unanticipated costs.
Wieskamp told a board committee Tuesday that, while some bids have come in over budget and some under budget, overall, the projects are more than $400,000 under budget — and that money will be added to the contingency fee.
Hausmann won three of the bid packages — work totaling $6 million, or about 16% of the total dollars bid in the packages, which prompted questions during a board committee meeting Tuesday about how the district ensured the bidding process was aboveboard.
Wieskamp said it's not unusual for a construction manager to bid on work on the project it is managing and to ensure fairness LPS requires it submit bids 24 hours before any other companies. The bid scope and specifications are done by a design team, not the construction manager, but the construction manager may answer questions about the work for prospective bidders. None of the bids are opened until the bidding window closes, he said.
On the bid for the foundation and walls, Hausmann was one of three bidders. Hausmann’s bid of $4,584,600 was $280,400 under the next-lowest bidder, a Walton company, and $350,858 under a bid from a Hastings company.
On the other two bids — $218,000 to clear access to the site, Hausmann was one of two bidders. On a $1.2 million bid for carpentry work it was the sole bidder.
In June 2019, Hausmann’s contract to be construction manager for the high schools raised eyebrows in the construction world because it resulted in a dramatically lower bid than the other two companies vying for the job.
Hausmann’s bid was $587,000, more than four times lower than Sampson Construction’s $2.7 million bid and nine times lower than Hampton Construction’s $5.2 million bid.
Of the 44 bid packages the board considered Tuesday, four are for work just on the southeast high school and 11 only on the northwest school. The others are for work on both schools, which are the same design. Nine of the bids had single bidders.
The bid packages are for a variety of work, everything from concrete work, grading and foundation and walls to railings, flooring, roofing, insulation and carpentry.
The most-expensive packages are $4.6 million — Hausmann’s bid for the foundation and walls of the southeast high school, the other for plumbing work at the northwest school.
The lowest bid was $20,000 for site surveys of the southeast school.
The board will vote on the bids at its April 13 meeting.
Work on the high school being built along Northwest 48th Street just south of Air Park and north of Interstate 80 is well underway. It is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.
The high school being built near South 70th Street and Saltillo Road, near the now-under-construction South Beltway, will open the following year.
