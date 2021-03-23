LPS bids — Lincoln school board considers $37.5M in bids for work on new high schools

Wieskamp said it's not unusual for a construction manager to bid on work on the project it is managing and to ensure fairness LPS requires it submit bids 24 hours before any other companies. The bid scope and specifications are done by a design team, not the construction manager, but the construction manager may answer questions about the work for prospective bidders. None of the bids are opened until the bidding window closes, he said.

On the bid for the foundation and walls, Hausmann was one of three bidders. Hausmann’s bid of $4,584,600 was $280,400 under the next-lowest bidder, a Walton company, and $350,858 under a bid from a Hastings company.

On the other two bids — $218,000 to clear access to the site, Hausmann was one of two bidders. On a $1.2 million bid for carpentry work it was the sole bidder.

In June 2019, Hausmann’s contract to be construction manager for the high schools raised eyebrows in the construction world because it resulted in a dramatically lower bid than the other two companies vying for the job.

Hausmann’s bid was $587,000, more than four times lower than Sampson Construction’s $2.7 million bid and nine times lower than Hampton Construction’s $5.2 million bid.